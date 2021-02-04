In-person classes delayed again as Chicago school district, teacher's union still have no deal to avoid strike

The sides agreed Monday to the two-day “cooling off period,” during which negotiators hoped to finish up agreements on what were described as a small number of outstanding issues.

But the cooling-off period was to expire late Wednesday without a deal that would bring about 60,000 kindergarten through eighth grade students, who had been due to start in-person learning on Feb. 1, back into classrooms.

Around 7 p.m. Wednesday, Lightfoot and Jackson issued a statement providing little clarity to parents wondering if they should be packing their children’s backpacks for school the next morning:

“Discussions continue between CPS and CTU. We will provide an update as quickly as possible later this evening.”

A bargaining update provided to CTU’s 600-member House of Delegates Wednesday evening showed movement on key issues over the past several days.

The three big issues that remain unresolved are vaccines, accommodations and health metrics used to guide decisions about opening and closing schools.