In Springfield, US senators focus on Afghanistan evacuations and hostage Mark Frerichs

U.S. Sens. Tammy Duckworth, Dick Durbin and Jon Ossoff made their priorities clear when discussing the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan this week in Springfield.

"What I am 100% laser focused on right now is getting all those Americans that are still in Afghanistan safety out," said Duckworth, D-Ill., on Tuesday night at the Illinois Department of Transportation Hanley Building. "... And then we have to get the Afghan interpreters and other brave Afghans who worked with Americans — put themselves in their families in harm's way — we have to get them out as well. We must as a nation keep our word with the people that worked with us, that helped us, that we said to them, 'Work with us, and we will take care of you. We will not leave you behind. We will take you too.' That's what we're doing now."

Currently, more than 2,000 Americans still remain in Afghanistan, according to Duckworth.

When asked about Biden's handling of the withdraw of U.S. troops from Afghanistan following 20 years of conflict, the three Democratic U.S. senators speaking in Springfield Tuesday night remained focused on efforts to evacuate U.S. citizens and allies from Afghanistan.

"Right now, I think all of us are focused on supporting the Department of Defense and the Department of State as they secure the airfield in Kabul and support the evacuation of U.S. citizens who remain there and the SIV (Special Immigrant Visa) eligible Afghans who supported U.S. operations," said Ossoff, D-Ga., in the midst of his first visit to Springfield. "So, put the politics aside. We're united in supporting the efforts to save American lives and evacuate those Afghans who have stood with us for years."

Even though there has been bipartisan criticism of the way President Joe Biden's administration has handled the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, many Republicans have focused on Biden's approach, while the majority of Democrats who have voiced criticism have also been critical of policies from previous administrations.

In addressing the nation on Monday, Biden said Operation Allies Refugee has already evacuated 2,000 SIV eligible Afghans and their families, as the U.S. military continues to provide assistance in moving more eligible Afghans.

However, 60,000 Afghans could reportedly qualify for a SIV or Priority 2 designation, granting U.S. Refugee Admissions Program access for certain Afghan nationals and their family members.

In response to the reports, from CNN and other outlets, on Tuesday, Durbin, D-Ill., was asked if the U.S. would be able to absorb so many refugees.

"Of course we can absorb them," said Durbin, who serves as the U.S. Senate Majority Whip and is a member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense. "If someone risked their lives to keep the American forces safe, and they were willing to stand with us, we're not going to turn our backs on them. I, for one — I think I speak for these senators with me here — feel a moral obligation to these women and men. And yes, we can absorb them. No question about it. In terms of the process that we're going through, we're trying to establish an orderly process for at least screening the people who are leaving.

"... How much time we have, we're not sure."

Earlier this month, Duckworth traveled to Fort Lee, Virginia, to meet the first two aircrafts with Afghan interpreters.

"We're doing everything that we can," said Duckworth, who was a U.S. Army helicopter pilot and received the Purple Heart for her service during the Iraq War. "I can't share it in a public domain the work that is being done. But rest assured that I am keeping very close watch, and that we're getting everybody out as much as we can. And we need to make sure that we get all of the Americans that are there safely out. Not the least of which, Mark Frerichs, an Illinoisan who's been in Taliban hands as a hostage since the beginning of 2019. We have to get him home as well."

On Tuesday, Duckworth and Durbin sent a letter to Biden asking that steps be taken to secure the release of Frerichs, 58, who is from Lombard.

"We write to request that the National Security Council (NSC) immediately convene an interagency meeting of the Principals Committee with the objective of developing a course of action for your consideration to secure the release of our constituent, Mark Frerichs, a Veteran of the United States Navy who was working in Afghanistan as a civil engineer prior to being kidnapped by members of the Taliban, Haqqani Network or their affiliates," the letter to Biden states. "Securing the safe release and return of potentially the only U.S. citizen being held hostage in Afghanistan is an urgent matter that the United States Government should prioritize. A whole-of-government approach will demonstrate our Nation's commitment and resolve to leave no American behind in Afghanistan."

When asked about the possibility of working with Gov. JB Pritzker to establish a pipeline of Afghan refugees settling in Illinois, Durbin said it was too early to make such a statement.

"You're way ahead of the game," said Durbin, who was gathered with Duckworth, Ossoff and Springfield-area infrastructure leaders Tuesday to discuss the recently-passed bipartisan Infrastructure deal. "Let's see what we have coming out of the theater, where they are going to be sent to and where they want to be located ultimately. But I, for one, am not going to turn my back on these men and women who were risking their lives for our sons and daughters."

