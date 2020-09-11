In text messages, Eric Trump expressed gratitude for Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s call during Chicago unrest: ‘Mrs. Mayor – know that I have been thinking about you’

The city did not release any records showing whether she replied.

Weeks later, on July 31, Eric Trump texted her again.

“Mrs. Mayor – know that I have been thinking about you. I still appreciate the call you made to me which was a class act,” he wrote. “I only imagine how difficult the situation is but know we are all rooting for Chicago . . . I hope you are well. Eric T.”

Lightfoot frequently throws barbs at President Trump, who regularly invokes Chicago to bolster his “law and order” campaign theme.

Although the mayor has sparred with Trump, she also has made attempts to work him and his family. He called her after she defeated Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle with congratulations.

Before she was sworn in as mayor, Lightfoot went to Washington, D.C., and had a meeting with Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and a White House adviser.

But the relationship between Lightfoot and the Trumps has coarsened over time. Lightfoot ripped Ivanka Trump last year for a tweet about Chicago violence.

Earlier this year, she also blasted Jared Kushner, Ivanka’s husband and fellow White House adviser.