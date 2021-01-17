Indoor restaurant dining can begin again in much of Southern Illinois

For Tier 3 restrictions to be relaxed or to move to Tier 2, the region must have a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of less than 12% for three consecutive days while also seeing at least 20% available intensive care unit and medical/surgical bed availability for three consecutive days.

Kern said the region could see a reentry into Tier 2 mitigations soon if metrics continue to improve, but he said it may take some time to reach Tier 1.

To move from Tier 2 to Tier 1, a region must see a seven-day rolling average positivity rate below 8% for three consecutive days, a 20% or greater three-day rolling average of ICU and medical/surgical bed availability for three consecutive days, and no sustained increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations for seven out of 10 days on a seven-day average.

As of Saturday, Region 5 has had nine days of falling COVID-19 hospitalizations and a seven-day average COVID-19 positivity rate of 6.5%. Additionally, 32.6% of hospital beds and 26.4% of intensive care unit beds are available, according to the state health department.

Under Tier 1 rules, all bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m. and can reopen no earlier than 6 a.m. Service will also be limited to 25 guests or fewer or 25% capacity per room. Only four people are allowed per party, according to the state health department.