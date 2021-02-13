Initial COVID-19 vaccines to slow in Illinois as health officials focus on second dose

SPRINGFIELD — With more people across the state becoming eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, local health departments and other vaccine providers are working to ensure those who have already received their first dose of vaccine are able to get their second one when it is due.

Beginning Monday, local providers will begin to receive a larger share of second doses of the vaccine.

With federal shipments of the vaccine to Illinois remaining limited, that will mean providers will receive a smaller share of first doses. As a result, the number of initial doses being administered is going to decrease.

As of Friday, a total of 2.38 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been delivered to providers across the state, and 1.6 million of those doses have been administered to people in Illinois' 1A and 1B groups, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As of Thursday, 10% of the state's population had received at least a first dose of vaccine.

Based on federal projections of vaccine shipments, the IDPH expects the adjusted allocations to remain steady through the end of the month. State health officials anticipate allocations of first doses will be able to increase again in March.