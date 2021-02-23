Instacart will now deliver from Walgreens’ Illinois stores

Illinois shoppers who use Instacart will now be able to order items from Walgreens, the retail pharmacy chain announced Tuesday.

Walgreens launched a partnership with Instacart in Illinois on Tuesday, and plans to roll out the service nationwide to nearly 8,000 of its stores in coming weeks. Consumers will be able to order over-the-counter medications and health, wellness, beauty, personal care and household products, with delivery in as fast as an hour.

Not all items sold at Walgreens will be immediately available over Instacart, but more are expected to be added over time. Prescription medications will not be available over Instacart.

This is not Deerfield-based Walgreens’ first foray into delivery. It already had delivery partnerships with DoorDash and Postmates.

In recent years, Walgreens has partnered with a number of other companies, including Kroger, Sprint and VillageMD, in an effort to give customers more reasons to shop at its stores. The partnerships have been a way for Walgreens to try to adapt to changing consumer habits and deal with financial woes related to medication reimbursement.