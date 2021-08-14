Interactive Chicagotlan project highlights Aztec history and contributions in the city

CHICAGO — Every Thursday evening at a park in the Pilsen neighborhood, a group of Aztec dancers, some originally from Mexico City, gather to practice the ancestral ritual amid the laughs of children on the playground.

While some passersby watch in admiration, others join the circle eager to learn the moves, each representing a prayer in motion.

For nearly two decades, the Chicago-based group, Nahui Ollin Huehuecoyotl, has been hosting its dance practices in public spaces across the city and northwest Indiana as a way to invite others to learn about the Mexica tradition that has survived 500 years since the Spanish conquest of the Aztecs and the fall of the Aztec capital Tenochtitlan — now known as Mexico City.

“The ritual has become a symbol of resistance of the Indigenous people because the colonizers tried to take it away from us; people who practiced the prayer used to get punished — even killed — for it,” said Ana Patiño, a member of the group.

Friday marked the 500th anniversary of the Fall of Tenochtitlan, when the Aztec emperor Cuauhtémoc was forced to surrender to the Spanish colonizers led by Hernan Cortez.

The conquest led to a massive genocide of Mesoamerica’s Indigenous people and the ongoing colonization of Indigenous territories in the Americas, according to historians.

Now they continue to dance, said Patiño, not only to preserve the culture and pass it along to their younger generations, but also as a way to raise awareness of the way Indigenous people were abused by the Spanish colonizers.

To celebrate that resistance against colonization and showcase the symbolic connection of the fall of Tenochtlican to Chicago, a group of city leaders, activists and scholars created an interactive project that includes free community events — such as Aztec dancing — and a virtual guide to more than 47 community spaces across the city that contain objects or symbolism of the Spanish conquest of what is now known as Mexico.

The project, Chicagotlan: Finding Tenochtitlan in Chicago, includes an explanation of the history of Pilsen’s Plaza Tenochtitlan, the 18th Street Pink Line Stop, and some murals across the city. It also includes the 15-foot statue of Mexico’s first Indigenous president on Michigan Avenue and colonizer Hernan Cortes’ map of Tenochtitlan in 1524 located at the Newberry Library, 60 W. Walton St.

Perhaps one of the most significant objects in relation to the fall of Tenochtlitaln is in the Art Institute: the 1503 Coronation Stone of Motecuhzoma II, which commemorates the beginning of the reign of Emperor Motecuhzoma II and was originally located within the ritual center of Tenochtitlan.

“We want people to realize, to explore this map and think about how our identities are literally plastered on the wall, and our blood, sweat and tears as immigrants helped to build this city and we carry a legacy here too,” said Ismael Cuevas, a Mexican native who is chief of staff for Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza, 10th.

The organizing committee also includes Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, 35th, Bryan Bautista of the Chicago Department of Public Health and Cynthia Ledesma, a doctoral candidate at the University of California, Berkeley.

Dario Parra, a Chicago graphic designer, was the master of the map, which he hopes serves as a tool for parents and educators.

The project is an invitation for younger generations of Mexican American and Chicanx Chicagoans to explore their history and to learn about the links between Chicago and the Mexica capital.

On Friday, organizers of the project and a group of high school and university students attended a guided tour of the Field Museum’s Hall of the Ancient Americas exhibit, which included exclusive artifacts and replicas related to Tenochtitlan and the Aztec culture that were not on display.

The group also engaged in a panel with the Latinx staff at the museums.

On Sunday, there will be a 1 p.m. panel discussion to explore the meaning and connection of Tenonchtitlan to Chicago at Benito Juarez Community Academy, at West 21st Street and South Blue Island Avenue.

Some organizers of the project and other community leaders will discuss the legacy of Tenochtitlan and colonization and how it led to the rise of a system that now shapes political, economical and social relations in Chicago and the world.

There are a little over a million people of Mexican descent in the Chicago metro area, about 75% of the overall Latino population in the city, according to a report compiled by the University of Illinois at Chicago and Metropolitan Family Services.

The presence of immigrants from Mexico in the Chicago area, which dates to more than a century ago,has helped to shape communities in Chicago such as Pilsen and Little Village, known as the Mexico of the Midwest.

“Part of the story that Chicagotlan tell is that people that migrated through was is now Mexico, into Chicago have created business, public spaces and institutions have been built up, all of which call back to Tenochtitlan and the Mexica and Mesoamerican culture,” Ramirez-Rosa said. “In telling the story of Chicagotlan you’re also telling the story of Mexican Americans in Chicago.”

The infrastructure that was in place and which has been built up over decades shows the impact and contribution of the Mexican community to the city, added Ramirez-Rosa.

“We want people to realize, to explore this map and think about how our identities are literally plastered on the wall, and our blood, sweat and tears as immigrants helped to build this city and we carry a legacy here too,” Cuevas said. The project was “a longtime dream for a group of friends,” he said.

Cuevas and Ramirez-Rosa attended Whitney M. Young Magnet High School and spoke about this project for several years until it was finally conceived over the summer.

The two, he said, took off their “city worker hats,” and worked with other cultural workers to create Chicagotlan.

“I hope that this raises awareness for the next generation, that they take this event and run with it, but most importantly, for the next generation to understand that all of our resistance movements are connected. I want folks to really create solidarity with one another so we can rise up together,” added Cuevas.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0