Inundated with unemployment claims since pandemic began, Illinois agency implements callback system to reduce time on hold

The agency charged with handling Illinois unemployment claims this week implemented a new callback system that’s aimed at eliminating with lengthy wait times or the need to call back multiple times to get through.

The Illinois Department of Employment Security, which has struggled to handle a crushing demand for unemployment benefits amid the coronavirus pandemic, on Thursday implemented a system that allows claimants to call to speak with an agent, then places them in a queue to receive a callback when one is available, rather than waiting on hold.

“In addition to doing everything we can to update and improve the process for filing claims, this is a much more equitable way of handling those calls and ensuring people get a call back,” agency spokeswoman Rebecca Cisco said. “The system before was, for lack of a better term, sort of like a lottery, and the queues fill up very quickly.”

Cisco said there was a day earlier this week when 10 minutes after call-in hours began, there were roughly 2,000 in the telephone queue, waiting for their call to be answered.