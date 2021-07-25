 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Investigation: East St. Louis failed to pay police overtime

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

EAST ST. LOUIS — The city of East St. Louis violated labor standards for not tracking or paying police overtime hours, according to a U.S. Department of Labor investigation.

Illinois accountant given 8 years for $1.1 million fraud

According to a recent news release, the city's police department had employees sign a document agreeing to forgo pay for working overtime because it didn't have the funds to pay them. The labor department said the city violated the Fair Labor Standards Act.

The federal agency announced it recovered nearly $160,000 in overtime back wages for 19 officers, sergeants, detectives and patrol officers.

Olympic torch arrives in Tokyo as Games to begin

"Police officers who pledge to uphold the law should not themselves fall victim to illegal pay practices," Jim Yochim, a director for the department's Wage and Hour Division in St. Louis said in a statement. "Employers cannot coerce or require employees to forgo pay they're entitled to, regardless of the employer's financial circumstances."

Messages left Sunday for Mayor Robert Eastern III and Police Chief Kendall Perry weren't immediately returned. Perry previously declined to comment to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Chicago tracking July increase in Legionnaires' disease

Chicago tracking July increase in Legionnaires' disease

In Chicago, authorities have counted 49 cases of Legionnaires' disease in the first three weeks of July — three times more than the same period in 2020 and 2019. Of those, 15 people were admitted to an intensive care unit and two died.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: How blacksmiths forge a Damascus steel knife

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News