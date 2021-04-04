Iowa State crew club president discusses boat's capsizing that killed 2, including teen from Illinois

AMES, Iowa — The president of Iowa State's student crew club said winds that had been forecast to remain low picked up suddenly, causing a boat to capsize before the crew could return to shore, killing two crew members last week.

Yaakov Ben-David, 20, a sophomore from Washington, D.C., and Derek Nanni, 19, a freshman from Normal, Illinois, drowned in the accident March 28 on Little Wall Lake in Hamilton County.

Crew Club President Alexis Aurandt said the forecast that day called for 11-14 mph winds that would gust up to 17 mph later in the morning. The crew's rules say the club should not row if winds are greater 14 mph, so members decided to drive to the lake to check conditions, she said Saturday in a statement to WHO-TV.

The lake was "like glass" near the shore with small ripples everywhere else when the crew arrived, she said.

The boat was launched at around 8:45 a.m., and winds picked up suddenly at around 9:30 a.m., causing 1-foot rolling waves around the boat, she said.

Aurandt, who was coxswain for the crew, directed them to turn around and head to shore. When the boat was perpendicular to the waves, a wave went under it.