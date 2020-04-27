× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — What’s it like to work in a nursing home in the middle of an outbreak of COVID-19?

Employees at Fair Havens Senior Living described putting on personal protective equipment in the dim early-morning light, sweating under gowns and goggles as they work to care for and comfort residents who cannot see their loved ones, and mourning those they have lost while staying away from their own families for fear of transmitting infection.

On top of all that, they said, they were disheartened by negative comments about them and their work, on social media and in person.

“Spending time with (residents) and caring for them and knowing them by name — it’s not just a room number for us,” said Abby Theilken, the facility’s community liaison, who has worked there since 2017. “We know them personally. That was before all of this was happening. We were caring that hard before. We’re just caring extra hard now because their families can’t come in and visit them.”

As of Saturday, 74 cases of COVID-19 were associated with the facility, and 10 of its residents had died. The first death was reported April 7. Negative comments on social media began to escalate as the number of cases rose and a Facebook post by a resident’s family member began circulating widely April 14. The post showed what the family member said were staff members not appropriately wearing personal protective equipment.

Employees who spoke with the Herald & Review said those images and the comments being made don’t reflect the reality of the facility.

“No one is able to see the rest of us sitting here with our masks on for eight hours, 12 hours, 16 hours, however long you’re in this building, because you want to be,” said Theilken, 26. “No one is seeing all of that.”

An editor with the Herald & Review was invited into the facility to speak with staff and observe the conditions. The editor wore personal protective equipment, kept a distance from subjects and is now in self-isolation at home.

‘You see them every day’

Testing for all residents and employees was completed last week after the Illinois Department of Public Health provided 300 test kits to the facility. Employees who spoke with the Herald & Review had all tested negative.

Olamide Amure, a certified nursing assistant, and Marche Cooper and Tadria Taylor, both licensed practical nurses, shared what it has been like to see the virus sicken residents to whom they had spoken every day.

“It is awful. You can’t explain it. You see them every day,” Taylor said, her eyes filling with tears. “... I was here on a Monday, I came back on Wednesday, two of my people were already gone. We’re trying to do everything we can.”

When residents die, employees grieve too, Cooper said. “It hurts us,” she said. “One of the residents, I came back to work and the CNAs were telling me that, ‘right before she passed, she was calling your name.’ What person does that not affect?”

COVID-19 can cause severe illness and death particularly in people who are older and have other health conditions, and it can be spread for days before the infected person shows symptoms. Health experts have said that residents of nursing homes and other congregate living facilities are especially vulnerable, and the spread can be difficult to control in close living quarters.

The employees who spoke to the Herald & Review said they don’t know how the virus came into the facility. They said there is enough PPE and training for employees, who also learned how to handle infectious diseases through their medical certifications.

There are two units for residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, and two units that house residents who have tested negative. Employees who work with the patients who have tested positive do not go into other parts of the building, they said.

Visitors were not allowed into Illinois nursing homes, including Fair Havens, starting in early March. That meant that employees have had to develop more ways to communicate with residents’ families, particularly for those who are ill and can’t make calls themselves.

Theilken said she returns dozens of messages daily, updating families based on the information recorded on their medical charts and finding staff who can answer other questions. Nurses also contact families with reports about changes in treatment or condition.

Staff also facilitate phone calls and video chats with relatives when possible, they said.

Especially because residents cannot see their own families, the employees who spoke to the Herald & Review said they feel a responsibility to be there for them at a time that has left many confused and scared.

“They don’t have access to family so we are doing the best we can to be professional and have a heart and be compassionate and show that we are here, we care for you, that’s why we’re still coming,” said Cooper, 28. “They’ve seen so many people stop coming to work.”

Residents might be even more frightened and unsure if left to face the situation without the staff they have come to know over months or years, said Amure, 23.

“Yes, I need my bills paid, but I come to work because these residents need some type of normal in their lives,” he said. “That normal is us.”

Lost in the daily reports of new cases and additional deaths, employees said, have been the success stories. The Macon County Health Department said Saturday that 14 people have been released from isolation, but it did not specify how many were Fair Havens residents or staff.

“We have so many successes,” Cooper said. “We have a whole unit that’s coming up to their 14 days (without symptoms). They are doing well. They tested positive two weeks ago, and today they are good.

“They’re counting down. They’re marking their calendars.”

The price of safety

The employees described taking extreme precautions to sanitize themselves when coming into their homes, or even staying apart from their families entirely.

Taylor, 36, has been living in a hotel for weeks so as not to expose her mother, who could be vulnerable to developing complications. Her three children, who between the ages of 10 and 18, are with her mother, and she said she gets a call or text every day asking why she’s still at Fair Havens — why she doesn’t just come to be with them.

“I have to explain to them that I’m working with people that a lot of them cannot help themselves,” Taylor said. “I went to school to be a nurse for that reason, to try to make some kind of difference, and that’s what I’m trying to do.”

Motivated by the same sense of duty, Cooper has had to stay distant from her 1-year-old daughter, who is staying with her mother. “We wouldn’t sign up for the Army and then when it’s time to deploy (say) ‘oh, we’re not going, we’re not doing this,’” said Cooper, who also has a 13-year-old son.

Her daughter doesn’t understand that the distance Cooper must keep is the price of her child’s safety.

“I haven’t kissed her in I don’t know how long,” Cooper said. “Small things like that burn you because she doesn’t get it at all. She wants to hug, she wants to cuddle, she doesn’t want to stay back one foot, let alone six.”

The sacrifices make it all the more disheartening to scroll through social media and see comments bashing the workers, accusing them of killing their residents through negligence. All agreed they wouldn't feel comfortable going out in public while wearing their Fair Havens T-shirts, afraid of the negative reactions some have experienced in person as well.

“People probably think we’re not taking it to heart, but every single day, this hatred is tearing us apart inside,” Theilken said, describing it as “mentally and emotionally exhausting.”

“I stopped getting on Facebook because I don’t want to argue with anybody about it,” Taylor said, “but it’s like, you don’t understand what it’s doing to us. All we see is the hate.”

But offline, there is some solace. There have been donations of food and treats from some residents’ families and other supporters. PawPrint Ministries left colorful chalk messages outside on the pavement.

Cooper found some comfort in a conversation with a resident last week.

“She told me about how this brings back memories of polio,” she said. The woman remembered very clearly a time when many lived in fear of another unseen, silent enemy.

“She said even back then, she remembers her mom and grandma saying, ‘You see in the Bible, (it says) this too shall pass. It never says that this will remain or this will stay or this will be still. We’ll get through this,’” Cooper said.

“I almost broke down talking to her because she’s in here, her family is (far) away and she’s still seeing the positives — ‘We’re not going to be in this forever. Don’t worry.’”

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

