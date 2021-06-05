It's official: Illinois will enter Phase 5 of COVID-19 reopening plan on June 11

The state of Illinois announced Friday that it will officially enter Phase 5 of its reopening plan next week on schedule, marking the end of 15 months of capacity restrictions and mandates brought on to help defeat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. JB Pritzker said in a press release that with hospitalizations and caseloads declining, not to mention having more than half of the population vaccinated, the time was right to commence the move to full reopening on June 11.

"After a tremendously challenging year, Illinois has now reached a defining moment in our efforts to defeat COVID-19," Pritzker said. "Thanks to the hard work of residents across the state, Illinois will soon resume life as we knew it before — returning to events, gatherings, and a fully reopened economy, with some of the safety guidelines we've adopted still in place."

The new guidance means that businesses, sporting events, conventions, theme parks and other events can return to full capacity and attendance, with vaccinated people being allowed to go without their masks, a sign of a return to normalcy that so many across the state have been waiting for.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said that thanks to the vaccine, life is returning to normal across the state and Phase 5 was achievable.

"The vaccine is giving us our freedoms back and allowing us to move to Phase 5," Ezike said. "This pandemic has robbed us of many of our freedoms such as going to ball games and concerts, celebrating graduations, weddings, and birthdays, going to dinner with friends, and even sharing a hug with loved ones we don't live with. Let's keep the vaccination momentum going so we can put this pandemic in the rearview mirror and not look back."

The state has provided 11,427,833 vaccinations, with 5,347,362 people having been fully vaccinated, representing 41.97% of the population. More than 67% of all adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 51% of them having been fully vaccinated.

Those numbers have helped to facilitate the move to Phase 5, while also providing for the return of big events like conventions, not to mention a return to regular summer travel. Sylvia Garcia, acting director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, said that the reopening, along with the new state budget that provides for funding to help with business grants and tourism, will be a big step toward full recovery for the state.

"The state's move to Phase 5 next week marks a significant milestone in our efforts to bring businesses and workers back safely and will play a key role in getting the economy back on track," Garcia said. "New investments in the Governor's budget will ensure that the state continues to play a vital role in aiding in the emergency response, while laying the groundwork for a sustained economic recovery."

