Jake from State Farm is Chicago's Kevin Miles: A year into the role, he can’t answer your questions about insurance, but he sure can sell it.

A: Sidney Poitier and Marlon Brando. It’s not just how they started, but their approach, what they represent, their character work and dedication in doing something full out. When you watch “Lilies of the Field,” you watch Sidney Poitier finding these moments of truth — the same with Marlon Brando. As a human being, though, my spirit person is Drake. I definitely speak in Drake verses .... He’s consistent, he keeps working hard, keeps his family close. I have the blueprint.

A: (With the pandemic) at first he was just going to do it in front of a green screen, but it was just so beautiful that not only Drake, but Paul Rudd, Adrian Martinez, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes wanted to do it in person. Drake and I had 20 minutes alone to improv what we would do for the spot. And it ended up being what was shown. I thought it was hilarious that he would be my stand-in too, because if you know me in real life, you know I’m a die-hard fan. Everyone who knows me was like: ‘I knew what that moment was for you.’ So many of his albums were rocked in the happiest moments of my life or the saddest parts of my life. It was such a beautiful moment and it marked my one year as Jake. I couldn’t ask for better.