 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jesse Jackson released for therapy post gallbladder surgery
0 comments
editor's pick topical

Jesse Jackson released for therapy post gallbladder surgery

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — The Rev. Jesse Jackson has been released to a Chicago physical therapy center following gallbladder surgery and medical observation, a spokesman said Sunday.

The 79-year-old civil rights leader experienced “abdominal discomfort” on Jan. 29 and was admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he underwent an undisclosed surgery, according to a late Saturday statement from Jackson's Rainbow PUSH Coalition. Jackson's longtime spokesman Frank Watkins confirmed Sunday it was gallbladder surgery.

Jackson has since been released to a rehabilitation center for a “short period of exercise and therapy," because of his Parkinson’s disease, according to the Rainbow PUSH Coalition. Jackson has been seeking outpatient care for more than five years for Parkinson’s, a chronic neurological disorder that causes movement difficulties.

“Rev. Jackson is continuing his civil rights and organizational work and is in high spirits,” the organization's statement said. "He’s expected to be home with his family shortly."

A protégé of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jackson was key in guiding the modern civil rights movement on numerous issues, including voting rights. Jackson has remained active, most recently advocating for COVID-19 vaccines for Black people, who lag behind white people in the United States' vaccination drive.

Jackson got his first dose of the vaccine last month during a publicized event at a South Side hospital. He urged others to vaccinate as soon as possible.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Illinois to ramp up vaccine distribution
State and Regional

Illinois to ramp up vaccine distribution

IDPH reported Wednesday that 3,314 new confirmed and probable cases of the disease had been reported over the previous 24 hours out of 96,894 tests performed. That brought the state’s seven-day rolling average case positivity rate down to 3.5%, its lowest point since Oct. 7.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Decatur police body cam footage of shots fired incident

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News