Jim Belushi has a new TV show about his adventures as a cannabis farmer, and he plans to start selling soon in Illinois

The Skokie dispensary is expected to open Sept. 3. Belushi said he and frequent collaborator Dan Aykroyd intend to drive a Bluesmobile -- like the one in 1980\u2032s “The Blues Brothers” movie, which filmed in the Chicago area -- to the dispensary to celebrate the launch. Details of their visit were still being worked out as of press time. Belushi said he also plans to sell his cannabis elsewhere in Illinois “sooner than later.”

The 66-year-old performer recalls trying marijuana while attending Wheaton Central High School. “I actually got arrested in Wheaton for joints a couple times, but that was the extent of it. By the time I got to college, I got very serious about my craft as an actor,” said Belushi, who attended College of DuPage and Southern Illinois University in Carbondale before training at Second City and joining “Saturday Night Live.” “I never let alcohol, cannabis, anything get between me and my work.”

These days, Belushi considers himself a “microdoser.” He calls his favorite Cherry Pie strain the “marriage counselor” “because it just makes you really charming. You can sit there and listen to your wife yap yap yap yap and she sounds beautiful.” He said he eats cannabis-infused chocolate at night to “have the best restful night of sleep, so I’m not really high. It’s just a different zone.”