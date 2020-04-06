Joliet nursing home confirms employee died after contracting COVID-19. Facility also has had 2 resident deaths.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

An employee of Symphony of Joliet nursing home died after contracting the novel coronavirus, a company spokeswoman confirmed Monday.

Lauryn Allison, communications director for Symphony Care Network, declined to give specific information about the employee, citing federal privacy regulations, but she said that the person died “due to complications from COVID-19.”

Two residents of the Will County long-term care facility also have died, Allison said. The first death was reported March 27. Information about the second resident’s death was not released.

Will County, which has a population of more than 706,000, had seven new deaths reported as of Monday afternoon for a total of 22, according to the county health department. The county has had 703 confirmed cases.

On Friday, Symphony began moving 41 healthy residents from the Joliet home to other locations in its network.

“We have moved several patients into two different facilities in order to contain positive cases in Symphony of Joliet,” said Allison, who couldn’t confirm the number of cases at the facility. “Patients who are presumed to be not infected have been moved into separate facilities to better protect them and protect the community and to limit exposure.”