JPMorgan Chase CEO says delta variant won’t threaten U.S. economic boom

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon isn’t worried the recent rise in COVID-19 cases will slow the economic recovery from the pandemic.

“It’s not going to derail the recovery. I think people will be putting more masks back on but not stopping their daily lives,” Dimon, CEO of the nation’s largest bank, said during an interview with the Tribune at the bank’s recently renovated community branch in Woodlawn.

Dimon, who predicted a U.S. economic boom that “could easily run into 2023” in an April letter to shareholders, said his outlook hasn’t changed.

“Underlying you have a very strong consumer, strong businesses, a lot of fiscal and monetary stimulus … and the euphoria of getting out,” he said during Wednesday’s interview. “There’s going to be uncertainty as we have variants and supply chain problems, but I don’t think it’s going to derail this economy.”

And, unlike some other major employers, the rising case counts aren’t slowing JPMorgan Chase’s return to the office. Google, Microsoft and Tyson Foods were among a wave of big companies in recent days to delay reopening dates or announce plans to require the vaccine.

JPMorgan Chase will consider mandating vaccines but because there are legitimate health or religious reasons an employee may not want to get the vaccine, a mandate is “just a little bit tough,” Dimon said.

Still, in certain regions or places where large groups gather, such as a trading floor, “you might have to explore something like that,” he said.

JPMorgan Chase is one of several large banks that have been eager to get employees back to work in person.

The company said most office employees are back on a part-time basis, and employees who show proof of vaccination are not required to wear a mask. The company has 160,000 employees in the U.S. and about 14,000 in the Chicago area.

In the April letter to shareholders, Dimon said the company expected many employees will work on site full time, some will work in a hybrid model and a small percentage in specific roles may work full time from home. Remote work isn’t as effective when employees don’t already know each other, and it “virtually eliminates spontaneous learning and creativity” by limiting interactions with co-workers, clients, customers and employees, he wrote.

Dimon said he isn’t worried about having to compete for talent with companies that may be more open to long-term remote work.

“I think the chance of it hurting our company is virtually zero,” he said.

Dimon traveled to a handful of cities to meet with employees and clients this week. The Chicago stop also included a meeting with the Second Chance Business Coalition, a group of companies that commit to hire and expand economic opportunities for people with criminal records. Dimon co-chairs the group, which formed in April.

Dimon said the push to address high unemployment among people with criminal records is “part of racial equality … it’s part of running a better society.”

JPMorgan Chase hired about 2,100 people with a criminal background last year, or roughly 10% of its new U.S. hires. That includes about 65 people in Chicago, where JPMorgan Chase has been piloting a program where it partners with local nonprofits to train and recruit ex-offenders since 2019. The program has since expanded to Columbus, Ohio.

The bank instituted a companywide ban-the-box policy in 2018, which means it does not ask applicants about their criminal record and doesn’t run a background check until a conditional offer is made. That’s been required by law in Illinois since 2014.

JPMorgan Chase says it has also advocated for policies designed to give ex-offenders a second chance, such as automating the process of sealing or clearing records of certain low-level offenses, and reforming hiring rules in the financial services industry to make it easier to hire people with certain conviction records.

Last fall, JPMorgan Chase announced a $30 billion, five-year initiative to provide economic opportunities to underserved communities across the U.S. That includes $600 million for home purchase loans to Black and Latino families in Chicago and $150 million in funding for South and West side programs designed to connect people with careers in growing fields, preserve or create low-income housing, provide services for small-business owners and help people access financial services.

JPMorgan Chase was one of several banks to announce large investments in communities dealing with racial and economic inequality last year, with BMO Financial Group, Bank of America, PNC Financial Services Group and Huntington Bancshares all pledging at least $1 billion.

Dimon said the bank plans to report on the initiatives’ impact in October.

“We’ll tell you what’s working and what’s not working. We’re not embarrassed or shy about it at all,” he said.

Last fall, JPMorgan Chase said it plans to open 100 branches in low- to moderate-income areas. It’s part of a 400-branch expansion into new markets the bank announced in 2018. More than half have opened so far and the bank now has locations in 48 states, up from 28 three years ago.

JPMorgan Chase still ended 2020 with fewer branches than in 2019 but shrank far less than some competitors. While U.S. banks have been closing more branches than they open in recent years, that accelerated during 2020, when 2,284 branches closed, according to a report from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0