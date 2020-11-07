Jubilation, disappointment, wariness and hope: Chicagoans react to Biden’s presumptive victory over President Trump

One area of common ground was the relief and belief that — further legal challenges from the Trump camp aside — the election was finally over. Another was the hope, mixed with quite a bit of skepticism from people of many different political stripes, that Biden will be able to bridge the chasm.

“My biggest emotions right now are relief and excitement and optimism,” Mat Thambi, a 49-year-old Oak Park resident and longtime Democrat, said moments after media outlets declared Biden victorious. “I’ve been so pessimistic for the last four years, it’s good to have something to look forward to now.”

Adrieanne Arnold, too, said she felt happy, relieved and a little shocked that the election was over in favor of her candidate after waiting for what felt like forever.

“I felt like Biden cared about how the American people felt,” she said. “It’s like your voice matters, you matter. (At the first debate), Trump didn’t have any self-control. He was talking over Biden, so, little old me, I know I’m not going to be heard.”