Judge denies restraining order against Pritzker

The chamber argued the governor's disaster declaration could only be in effect for 30 days and he did not have the power to extend the declaration by issuing subsequent declarations.

Threlkeld disagreed. He noted governors have often issued disaster orders for more than 30 days in cases in which the disaster continues. He cited flooding and the H1N1 virus as examples.

In public statements, the chamber has said the governor has seriously harmed local businesses, which make up its membership.

"After more than two months of many businesses being shut down, a soaring unemployment rate, and economic devastation, the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce decided to take this action on behalf of our small businesses," said Desiree Bennyhoff, president and CEO of the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce when the suit was filed by Thomas Devore of Greenville who has filed similar suits on behalf of other plaintiffs.

"The court is aware of the economic devastation in Illinois and Madison County as a result of the governor's executive orders and is not saying that the governor's authority to exercise his emergency powers is without restraint," the judge wrote.