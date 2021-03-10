Judge orders former ‘Windy City Rehab’ contractor to pay Chicago supply company

CHICAGO — A Cook County judge entered a default judgment Wednesday for a Chicago plumbing supply company that accused former “Windy City Rehab” contractor Donovan Eckhardt of not paying an $11,800 bill.

The Crawford Supply Group sued Eckhardt in September for $15,566.63 plus costs. The amount includes the $11,858.69 balance and more than $3,700 in attorneys fees, according to the suit. Eckhardt did not participate in Wednesday’s virtual hearing, nor did he file an appearance in the case. He did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment.

Eckhardt’s former business partner, “Windy City Rehab” host and designer Alison Victoria Gramenos, was not named in the suit. Of the five addresses listed in the invoice included with court paperwork, only one home — at 1800 W. Wabansia Ave. — has been featured on “Windy City Rehab.”

HGTV recently ordered nine more episodes of the popular show, which followed Gramenos and Eckhardt as they purchased, renovated and flipped Chicago homes. The pair’s business relationship ended amid budget issues that unfolded on Season 2, which premiered last year. The city punished them after allegedly finding multiple violations at some of their work sites in 2019.