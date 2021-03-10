 Skip to main content
Judge orders former ‘Windy City Rehab’ contractor to pay Chicago supply company
Judge orders former ‘Windy City Rehab’ contractor to pay Chicago supply company

ENTER-JUDGE-ORDERS-FORMER-WINDY-CITY-2-TB.jpg

The home at 2308 W. Giddings St. in the Lincoln Square neighborhood is the subject of a fraud lawsuit against the team behind "Windy City Rehab." The lawsuit was filed in January 2020.

 E. JASON WAMBSGANS, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
ENTER-JUDGE-ORDERS-FORMER-WINDY-CITY-6-TB.jpg

The building at 1815 W. Augusta Blvd., center, was featured on Season 2 of "Windy City Rehab." The city said it found violations during renovation of this building and other "Windy City Rehab" homes, and work was stopped here. The city pursued civil action against the show's team. The housing complaint was dropped in October 2020 after the building passed inspections.

CHICAGO — A Cook County judge entered a default judgment Wednesday for a Chicago plumbing supply company that accused former “Windy City Rehab” contractor Donovan Eckhardt of not paying an $11,800 bill.

The Crawford Supply Group sued Eckhardt in September for $15,566.63 plus costs. The amount includes the $11,858.69 balance and more than $3,700 in attorneys fees, according to the suit. Eckhardt did not participate in Wednesday’s virtual hearing, nor did he file an appearance in the case. He did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment.

Eckhardt’s former business partner, “Windy City Rehab” host and designer Alison Victoria Gramenos, was not named in the suit. Of the five addresses listed in the invoice included with court paperwork, only one home — at 1800 W. Wabansia Ave. — has been featured on “Windy City Rehab.”

HGTV recently ordered nine more episodes of the popular show, which followed Gramenos and Eckhardt as they purchased, renovated and flipped Chicago homes. The pair’s business relationship ended amid budget issues that unfolded on Season 2, which premiered last year. The city punished them after allegedly finding multiple violations at some of their work sites in 2019.

Eckhardt and Gramenos are also facing lawsuits from a family of investors who said they were not properly repaid and a Lincoln Square couple unhappy with the renovation of their home, which was shown on the first season of the show. Other lawsuits involving the “Windy City Rehab” team have been dropped.

Eckhardt, meanwhile, has accused HGTV’s parent company and Big Table Media, which produces “Windy City Rehab,” of defamation in a $2.2 million suit filed in January. The general contractor license for Eckhardt’s Greymark Development Group expired last year and was not renewed.

