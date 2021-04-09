Judge rules Illinois must pay two former Democratic lawmakers who sued to collect raises they voted to reject while in office

Watch now: Did Illinois lawmakers really give themselves a pay raise? The crux of the issue is a section in the state Constitution and an Illinois law dating back to 1990.

But in a partial victory for Mendoza, Walker said the ruling only applies to Noland and Clayborne, not other lawmakers who were in the legislature at the time, because they filed their lawsuit as individuals and not as public officials.

“This court cannot enter an order directing (Mendoza) to pay all members of the General Assembly,” Walker wrote.

The court did not issue an order directing Mendoza to cut checks by a specific date.

Mendoza in a statement promised to appeal the ruling, calling the lawsuit “a brazen money grab.”

“Former Senators Noland and Clayborne voted to decline these pay raises,” she said. “They issued statements at the time patting themselves on the back for declining the pay hikes. Now that they are out of office, these shameless grifters want the courts to reverse their votes, reaching into taxpayers’ pockets to give them those retroactive raises.”

Mendoza’s office estimates it would have to pay Noland about $71,000 and Clayborne $95,000 if an appeal ultimately is unsuccessful.

An attorney for the former legislators did not respond immediately to a request for comment.