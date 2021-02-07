Judge rules Trump hotel in Chicago violated Illinois environmental laws

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office is seeking fines of $50,000 a day, plus $10,000 for each day the violations continued. Though the penalties legally could add up to $12 million, the state typically settles with defendants for considerably less money.

“No one is exempt from compliance with the laws that protect Illinois’ environment and most valuable natural resources, and we will continue to seek to hold the defendants accountable for violations of state environmental laws that jeopardized the quality of the Chicago River,” Raoul said in a statement.

Trump Tower representatives did not respond to a request for comment. They previously had called the state’s lawsuit a politically motivated vendetta against the Republican president.

Raoul’s predecessor, fellow Democrat Lisa Madigan, sued the hotel after the Illinois chapter of the Sierra Club and the Abrams Environmental Law Clinic at the University of Chicago threatened to file their own lawsuit.

The Tribune found that all of the other users of river water had filed documents outlining how their cooling systems limit fish kills. Most draw substantially less water than Trump Tower and slow the velocity of their intakes to increase the chances fish can swim away safely.