Just Bee lip balm and candles, produced in Peoria, getting national attention

"They both enjoy coming down and working," said Sarah. "They have stuff they are able to do, and they enjoy doing it, and they get paid. We talk about how people used to have family farms and the kids helped out on the farm. This is kind of our family farm right now. It's a family effort to make it work."

The girls have had an important role in product development. In addition to their adult lip balms, Just Bee produces a line specifically for children called Uncle Pappy's Lappy Lips.

"We came up with this line because we realized there wasn't really an all-natural kids' lip balm," said Sarah. "The girls helped us come up with a good recipe for how it feels when they put it on, and how it tastes."

The adult lip balm is a bit thicker, so it lasts longer, while the kids' lip balm is thinner, so it's easy to apply.

"They are a little more focused on getting it on quick and if it tastes good," said Sarah. The girls came up with flavors like Wizz Pop Fizz, Orange You Glad It's Not Banana and Wiggly Giggly Grape. Just this year, they added a new flavor called Toasty Roasty, inspired by the flavor of s'mores.

Over the years, the Just Bee product line has expanded to include a variety of moisturizing products and candles. With everything it makes, Just Bee aims to be nature friendly.