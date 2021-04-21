Kane County officials say vaccine supply finally in line with demand: 'We need to go out and encourage people to get vaccinated'

Residents who are looking for a specific vaccine can use the www.kanevax.com website to view a schedule of which vaccine is being administered on each particular day at each Kane County site.

Jessica Stolzer, of Aurora, received the Pfizer vaccine out of the Aurora state-run site in March. She said the process was extremely well-run with a fast-moving line that wrapped around the outside of the facility which is in an old Carson Pirie Scott store on the city's West Side.

"After I got the shot, I felt an immediate sense of relief," Stolzer said. "I've been working from home for the past year and have been very isolated, so for me it means I can soon start opening up my social circle."

Because of her gratitude at receiving the vaccine, Stolzer said she was inspired to serve as a volunteer and worked at the Aurora site on Saturday. The Kane County Health Department is seeking both medical volunteers to help administer shots and non-medical volunteers to help with roles like triaging, greeting, registering, medical screenings and vaccine checkouts.

While the 3.5-hour volunteer shift Saturday was a bit overwhelming because she hadn't interacted with that many people in over a year, Stolzer said it was rewarding to help educate people about the vaccine they are getting.