Kankakee teen wins national app challenge 2 years in a row

Kelly went on to say in the release that the future of the nation’s cybersecurity will one day be in the hands of Love’s generation.

“David’s talent clearly demonstrates we’ll be in capable hands,” she said.

Love said he was inspired to create the Keychain External Login System after a data breach caused him to have to painstakingly change passwords for more than 70 accounts.

“It got me to thinking, ‘What is the solution to this?’” Love said. “We keep having more and more accounts and more and more services we have to sign up for.”

Clients can use the app to implement login systems on their websites. The app encrypts password information and sends it to a secure server where login is completed externally.

“The small mom-and-pop business that needs to now create a website and implement login doesn’t have to worry about security or managing passwords,” he said.

Love noted that security is becoming a big concern in the tech world, and it has become increasingly important to create security solutions.