KFC employee's homophobic slurs lead couple to open up about struggles, suicide attempt

Boys would often shoulder check Joshua Garner and use homophobic slurs to refer to him as he walked through the hallways at New Berlin Junior High School.

As an eighth-grader, even though he hadn't told more than a couple of people he was gay, he would regularly wear makeup to school.

Many of the boys in his class made assumptions and bullied him as a result.

One day, the group of boys who constantly picked on him saw him outside after school. They beat him, spit on him and urinated on his backpack.

When Garner got home from school that day, his parents were there. But he couldn't bring himself to tell them about what happened.

Instead, he went to his room and attempted to take his own life.

"I just broke down and I started going crazy on my legs," Garner said. "I don't even remember how many cuts there were. But there were so many. And I took like a half bottle of ibuprofen."

After crying on his bedroom floor for 30 or 45 minutes, he realized that he was going to need to ask for help.