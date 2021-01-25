Kyle Rittenhouse asked for a lawyer, discussed social media after shootings, new video shows

“F------ dumb f------ on Facebook,” she responded quietly. “... They’re saying you’re a piece of s--- and I’m a piece of s--- mother. But it’s just f------ words.”

A few minutes later, Kyle asked his mother for a pen and paper, so he could write down his Snapchat login information.

“And everything else,” his mother responded. “... You have to deactivate it.”

“I have to get rid of social media?” he asked.

“Yep,” she replied. “... ‘Cause they’re going to harass you if they can find you anywhere.”

Rittenhouse told his mother that he couldn’t give her access to some accounts because the passwords were stored in his phone, which police had confiscated. Before being taken into custody, Rittenhouse had a request for Kenosha detectives.

“Can you guys delete my social media accounts?” he asked. “Like, after you guys get a warrant to go through all my (expletive), can you make sure everything like my social media is deleted?”

The officer responded that he couldn’t discuss the case, but that he would look into it.