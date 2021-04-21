 Skip to main content
Large metal bolt falls from Chicago building under construction, hits pedestrian in head
topical

20210421-AMX-US-NEWS-LARGE-METAL-BOLT-FALLS-FROM-1-TB.jpg

Construction workers converse following an earlier incident in which a woman walking in a permitted walking area was struck by a construction bolt at the 333 Wolf Point Plaza building under construction on April 21, 2021.

CHICAGO — A large metal bolt fell from a River North building under construction, hitting a woman in the head Wednesday morning, officials said.

20210421-AMX-US-NEWS-LARGE-METAL-BOLT-FALLS-FROM-2-TB.jpg

People stand near a building under construction in the 300 block of West Wolf Point Plaza on April 21, 2021. A woman walking in the area was struck in the head by a large metal bolt, officials said.

The woman was walking in the 300 block of West Wolf Point Plaza about 8:30 a.m. when suddenly she felt something hit her head, and she realized she was bleeding and found the metal item lying nearby, according to Sally Bown, a spokeswoman for Chicago police.

The victim, whose age wasn’t immediately available, was coherent and able to speak when paramedics got to her and took her to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Her condition was not available immediately, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt and Bown.

