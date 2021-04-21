Large metal bolt falls from Chicago building under construction, hits pedestrian in head

CHICAGO — A large metal bolt fell from a River North building under construction, hitting a woman in the head Wednesday morning, officials said.

The woman was walking in the 300 block of West Wolf Point Plaza about 8:30 a.m. when suddenly she felt something hit her head, and she realized she was bleeding and found the metal item lying nearby, according to Sally Bown, a spokeswoman for Chicago police.

The victim, whose age wasn’t immediately available, was coherent and able to speak when paramedics got to her and took her to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Her condition was not available immediately, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt and Bown.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0