LaSalle County reports 3rd case of coronavirus
This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 — also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab.

LASALLE — LaSalle County has reported its third case of coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the county health department identified the patient as a woman in her 30s who had traveled to a known area of high exposure and confirmed cases. She is recovering at home in isolation.

Public health officials are working to identify and investigate all individuals who were in contact with the case.

On Monday, LaSalle confirmed a man in his 40s has COVID-19. He is recovering at home in isolation. A third case was reported over the weekend.

Central Illinois counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 are McLean, Livingston, Woodford, Champaign, Sangamon and Christian.

