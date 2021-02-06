Late planning, decentralized oversight, a ‘Hunger Games’ sign-up: How Illinois has struggled more than most states rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine

The state told the Tribune that it approved shipments of all second doses on time and warned it may hold back more shipments to the county if the pace isn’t picked up.

The state health department has already done that once with doses originally earmarked for Cook County but sent instead to faster-paced Adams and Champaign counties.

Still, the state has yet to impose more precise rules on how quickly doses should be given.

Disparity

In the nation’s fast-evolving responses to vaccination, there remains a lot of unknowns that could affect whether Illinois’ slower rollout carries a significant cost to residents or is merely a footnote in the pandemic.

The Biden administration has promised to send even more doses to states, with better federal coordination, while also stepping up direct shipments to pharmacies. The state itself is standing up more mass vaccination sites with the National Guard. And other vaccines are expected to be approved to boost supplies even more.

At the same time, health officials say it’s a race to vaccinate the most vulnerable before new, more contagious mutations of the virus take hold, which themselves appear to limit some vaccine effectiveness.