Late planning, decentralized oversight, a ‘Hunger Games’ sign-up: How Illinois has struggled more than most states rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine

Marj Leopardo is 85. Her husband, Sam, is 88. They both have health issues. And their days are now consumed with one thing: the vaccine hunt.
The Crystal Lake couple are, on paper, just the kind of people the government wants at the front of the vaccine line. But they live in a country that’s struggled with the rollout, and in a state that’s struggled more than others.
So that has meant reaching out daily to doctors’ offices, pharmacies, hospitals, the local health department. It has meant their daughter stalks websites to hunt for an elusive open appointment. And they watch others, in other suburbs and other states, snap up shots.
“It’s really taken over our lives,” Sam said Tuesday.
Added Marj: “After a while, your brain feels like mush.”
The Leopardos find themselves in the center of the widespread struggles of Illinois’ first six weeks of mass COVID-19 vaccination.
The Tribune spoke to more than a dozen health officials, researchers, doctors and families, and analyzed federal, state and local datasets to try to assess a system that’s considered key to ending the pandemic but, so far, has attracted widespread frustration.
As of Friday, roughly 960,000 Illinoisans have received at least one shot — and about 270,000 of them have received both shots. But the state’s pace has ranked in the bottom third of the country for residents vaccinated, when adjusted for population sizes.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration has pointed to different metrics to argue the state is doing relatively well at vaccinating people, particularly recently. And echoing other states’ complaints, Illinois officials have blamed rollout frustrations on scarce supplies and poor planning by the Trump administration.
“To accelerate immunizations, we need our federal partners to align their efforts with ours, to help solve practical operational issues,” the state’s health director, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, testified at a virtual congressional hearing Tuesday.
Still, Illinois’ lagging vaccination numbers have become political fodder in the national finger-pointing over the slow rollout. At that same congressional hearing, a West Virginia Republican noted Illinois had used up less than 60% of vaccine it had received, compared with his home state, which had used up more than 80% by then.
“Look, Operation Warp Speed created the vaccine. It’s the job of the states to put it in people’s arms. And it seems that (some) states can’t even get that right,” said U.S. Rep. David B. McKinley.
Logistics researchers told the Tribune that the government hasn’t released the level of data needed to figure out more precisely why Illinois is lagging most states. But there are red flags in what has been released.
Illinois officials were late to try to hire outside experts to manage the rollout, then abandoned that effort to assemble their own team just weeks before the first doses showed up.
The state opened up shots to roughly a fourth of all residents, who qualified because of their ages or professions, then let a largely decentralized system figure out who’d be targeted and how fast to administer shots. There are no agreed-upon rules for what counts as successful. The state and Chicago each get shots to distribute, and they measure things differently.
Some local health departments have been allowed to build up sizable inventories while others did their best to inject shots in arms as quickly as they arrived. While some medical providers have begun reaching out to patients, many vaccine seekers are often forced to make longshot cold calls to lists of places they’ve heard might have shots, or stalk websites that flash openings so briefly that those seeking them compare the hunt to the kill-or-be-killed plot of “The Hunger Games” books and movies.
Logistics and health experts aren’t surprised. The state entered the pandemic with an already strained public health bureaucracy and already drained state budget. Researchers said that gave Illinois little wiggle room to adjust to being dumped a massive logistical headache by the federal government. But at the same time, they say, that’s no excuse to not fix resulting problems.
“Every day that a dose of vaccine is not in somebody’s arm is a day that person is exposed to COVID,” said Hani Mahmassani, who directs Northwestern University’s Transportation Center and has been commissioned by the National Science Foundation to help study logistical woes from the rollout.
“So at the end of the day,” he said, “it’s a matter of life and death, and every day counts in this fight.”
How bad is Illinois?
On a tour of a Champaign vaccination site Wednesday, Pritzker praised the state’s mass vaccination effort.
“We’re actually doing quite well,” he said. “We’re reaching new heights. I just announced a record today. We had I think three record days or four record days last week.”
For sure, the number of daily doses are generally increasing, recently topping 70,000 per day in the state.
But that’s only one way to look at the data. States were always expecting to get better as the process moved on. And when comparing Illinois’ figures with other states, its performance appears far murkier.
As of Friday, out of 50 states and the District of Columbia, Illinois ranked 45th in the rate of shots each state has injected, when adjusted for population.
The Pritzker administration counters that the state so far has gotten less vaccine, per resident, than most others. And that’s true. The state ranks 34th, per capita, in doses provided by the federal government. (Illinois congressmen recently asked federal officials why. So did the Tribune. They didn’t offer an immediate response.)
That still wouldn’t explain another ranking — 41st — for the percent of vaccine received that’s been injected into residents. In essence, even if Illinois has gotten a smaller share of vaccine than it deserves, it’s injected a smaller percentage of its share than most states.
Illinois officials say such figures don’t reflect an accurate score card for judging bigger states facing more complexities in delivery across urban and rural areas. After all, Illinois is the sixth-most populated state.
Still, even focusing on the six largest states, Illinois ranks second-worst at the rate of getting doses into arms. The difference in rate isn’t huge, but If Illinois, at 57%, had kept pace with Texas, at 66%, it would have meant nearly another 180,000 shots delivered into Illinoisans by now.
The lackluster rankings help provide the context of stories of frustrated residents seeking help for themselves or loved ones that qualify for early vaccination. And they compound the concerns of others waiting in the next tier, such as Rachel Dvorkin of Kane County.
The 58-year-old said she has several comorbidities and health problems that put her at a higher risk for contracting COVID-19. She’s watched friends get sick from it and heard of her neighbors dying from it, as she waits her turn.
“It seems that it’s working much better in some other states that also have many more doses than Illinois does,” she said.
What happened?
The national problems have been well documented, with the Trump administration pushing much of the distribution challenges to the states without much money or guidance.
Those who study vaccine logistics say that every state was stuck trying to build out its own system, with already overworked staffers using glitchy software to manage a complicated rollout of delicate, frozen vials of vaccines.
And in Illinois, there’s one more caveat: Chicago handles its own doses, directly from the federal government. The rest of the state, including the suburbs, is overseen by the state health department. Among other things, it means additional coordination because people living in the suburbs might work in the city, or vice versa, and get doses at either place.
Granted, none of this was a shock. States were warned about logistical challenges well before the first vaccines were shipped out before Christmas.
And some places were predicted to have real problems, like West Virginia, with a far older, more remote population. Yet, that state became a national model in vaccine delivery, which included enlisting its National Guard to game-plan distribution as early as November.
That same month, in Illinois, the state health department hadn’t even settled on who would run its operation. The department put out a request for proposals, a process often described by its initials, RFP. In questions accompanying the RFP, the state said it was seeking an outside firm for “high level planning, strategy, managing and oversight” of the effort.
Illinois wasn’t alone in seeking such help, said Julie Swann, an engineering professor at North Carolina State University who researches health care logistics. The surprise? It took Illinois so long to do it.
“When I heard there was this RFP out, I thought, ‘Oh my gosh — they should have been doing this in August and September,’” Swann told the Tribune.
Ultimately, the state abandoned the idea of seeking an outside firm to manage the project, and instead grouped four newly hired staffers with an agency deputy director and consultants already working with the department.
The Pritzker administration declined to make its lead vaccination coordinator available for an interview.
Pritzker spokeswoman Emily Bittner told the Tribune in an emailed statement Tuesday that the late setup hasn’t hampered the vaccination effort.
Early woes
When those first doses arrived in mid-December, state and local health officials quickly handed them out to hospitals across the state to begin the process of vaccinating their workers. They were set to be the first ripples in waves that would wash over other health care workers in group 1a, then ultimately the other waves, starting with the 1b group of seniors and front-line essential workers.
But there was early debate about how loosely to define who qualified for shots, mixed with surprise that sizable numbers of hospital workers were hesitant to be among the first to have them injected. Willing doctors and nurses who didn’t work for hospitals were often left to scramble for shots, such as Dr. Inbar Kirson, whose Northbrook practice includes COVID testing.
She said five health departments told her she’d wait a month or more. Then she caught a Dec. 30 social media post of a friend, a funeral director, who’d gotten his shot at an Orland Park Jewel-Osco. He gave her the web link to make an appointment. She trekked 2\u00bd hours down and back the next day for her first shot. She knows others in health care are still waiting.
“It should have been pretty quick for every hospital to get their employees vaccinated and move onto” other health care workers, she said. “And that just didn’t happen.”
And records show there were also major delays in the other portion of 1a: long-term care residents.
Unlike with other parts of the vaccination program, the federal government set up a special partnership with pharmacies, mainly Walgreens and CVS, to directly visit long-term facilities in each state. The city’s health commissioner, Dr. Allison Arwady, said it was supposed to be “plug and play,” requiring little effort from local officials.
But then there were notable delays, particularly in Illinois, with the pharmacies and the state blaming each other. State and local officials had to push pharmacies and help coordinate with facilities, while those batches of shots sat unused.
“It’s a huge amount of our vaccine, and we have not been pleased to not see it fully used,” Arwady said.
Still, by Jan. 8, when CDC first published state-by-state data, Illinois’ rankings appeared in the middle tier of states: 30th in the rate of doses administered, per resident, and 25th in the percent of its shots that had been delivered into arms.
Then other states got better, faster, than Illinois.
It’s unclear exactly just why Illinois couldn’t keep pace. But officials offer some possibilities.
Bittner, the Pritzker spokeswoman, suggested one reason was because the state waited a week later to expand vaccinations to the 1b group, and states that had done it sooner were able to boost their numbers quicker.
Another suspected reason: the continued troubles in the long-term care vaccination process, which affected Illinois more than most states. West Virginia, the only state to handle its own long-term care program, expected to finish second shots on all residents who want them by Saturday.
Illinois doesn’t expect its first shots to get into all willing arms in long-term care until Feb. 15. But the state did announce Wednesday that it will take surplus shots in the federal program and use them for others.
One more possibility: As the city and state roll out vaccinations to more clinics, those clinics are doing shots fast enough but struggling to record them quickly enough in the state’s dataset.
“In some cases, there’s an issue of providers not using their vaccines,” Arwardy said. “But in a lot of cases, they actually are doing a very good job of using their vaccine. But still, in terms of some of that tech reporting, it’s not fully there.”
Health officials said they’ve ruled out one possibility: wasted doses. As of Tuesday, the state reported 412 doses wasted for a variety of reasons, such as vials broken or left open too long. Chicago reported one facility had a freezer break down, costing about 150 doses.
While frustrating, the figures are too small to make a dent in rankings.
Supply chain
That leaves one more, obvious possibility: It’s simply taking providers longer to put shots into arms in Illinois than elsewhere.
Understanding that requires peering deep into supply chain, experts said, to figure out the holdups. But that supply chain is largely hidden from public view.
The Tribune on Dec. 31 filed open records requests with both Illinois and Chicago health officials for detailed breakdowns on shipments of doses sent to each provider and what they’d done with them. Neither the city nor state has responded with adequate records within the law’s required time frame.
Arwady told the Tribune the city was uneasy releasing such information because it may not be accurate if clinics distributed doses but failed to properly record it. The city did, however, release less detailed data to the Tribune. Even when looking at doses not tied to the long-term care program, the data shows varying rates of success.
Logistics experts say the goal should be for providers to use up all their vaccine within the week of receiving it and, in places with built-up surplus, to eat into that too at the same time. Arwady said that’s the city’s goal, too, but recognizing the challenges of the work, Chicago sets a minimum goal of 85%. Even that can be a struggle.
Taking out long-term care shots not controlled by the Chicago health department, city data shows providers in the city have increasingly struggled to meet that threshold, with average weekly usage rates hovering closer to 80% collectively. Arwady said her department is pushing to improve efforts at struggling providers and, ultimately, redirecting new shipments to places that can deliver them faster.
A state spokeswoman did not respond to a question about why the state wouldn’t provide the detailed information. But on Monday the state did release some data that looks at the problem a different way, by snapshots of inventory at the county level. By comparing that with the average number of shots injected in each place in a day, the figures can show how many days’ supplies are on hand.
Taking out long-term care shots, the data shows a statewide average of about a six-day supply, based on how quickly shots are being injected.
But there are wide variations, particularly with concerns there won’t be enough second shots coming to cover those given first doses.
In Will County, for example, state data released Monday suggested the county and its providers were sitting on less than four days’ supply at that time, based on how much they had and how quickly they’d been injecting it.
Health department spokesman Steve Brandy said county officials were told not to worry about second shots, and to get doses out the door as quickly as possible. So that’s what they’ve done, surviving some “ticklish points” where the county had to be careful how it delved out shots to ensure it could cover second doses due in days.
“Of course, we need to do better,” he said. “Of course, Illinois as a state has to do better. And we’re hoping for a better, more consistent vaccine supply.”
Compare that with Sangamon County, where Springfield, the seat of Illinois government, is located. There, state inventory data shows about a two-week supply for the county health department and its providers collectively, based on their daily average of shots given.
The county department put out a statement Tuesday saying its portion of shots was actually a 20-day supply. Why hold back so much? Officials cited unpredictable shipments “until just recently.” And while it’s begun to expand its program, the county said it was limiting that expansion “until the second dose supply becomes more reliable.”
The state told the Tribune that it approved shipments of all second doses on time and warned it may hold back more shipments to the county if the pace isn’t picked up.
The state health department has already done that once with doses originally earmarked for Cook County but sent instead to faster-paced Adams and Champaign counties.
Still, the state has yet to impose more precise rules on how quickly doses should be given.
Disparity
In the nation’s fast-evolving responses to vaccination, there remains a lot of unknowns that could affect whether Illinois’ slower rollout carries a significant cost to residents or is merely a footnote in the pandemic.
The Biden administration has promised to send even more doses to states, with better federal coordination, while also stepping up direct shipments to pharmacies. The state itself is standing up more mass vaccination sites with the National Guard. And other vaccines are expected to be approved to boost supplies even more.
At the same time, health officials say it’s a race to vaccinate the most vulnerable before new, more contagious mutations of the virus take hold, which themselves appear to limit some vaccine effectiveness.
For now, Illinois is left with lagging rankings among states and a wide disparity in who’s gotten shots where. It can vary from roughly 1 in 5 residents on Illinois’ western edge to 1 in 35 on its southern tip. In between are the big population centers — Chicago, suburban Cook and DuPage counties — at roughly 1 in 15 residents, and Lake and Will counties, at roughly 1 in 19.
The decentralized process means teachers in and around Deerfield, the corporate home to Walgreens, got access to a special program by the pharmacy, but Chicago Public Schools couldn’t get all of its teachers vaccinated for at least a month, a delay that’s fueled weeks of bitter contract talks over resuming in-person classes.
One suburban school superintendent told the Tribune it’s created a world where success is fueled by “inside connections,” calling it “everything wrong about this rollout.”
There’s also divide between those comfortable lining up online appointments and those not. One grassroots group of health care workers, Illinois Medical Professionals Action Collaborative Team, called for a statewide sign-up and lottery system to help assign slots for shots while ensuring they’re distributed equitably.
For now, the hunt continues for people like the Leopardos.
They’ve been “ultra-quarantining” for the pandemic, said their daughter, Liz Driscoll. That means ordering groceries online, attending church and book clubs remotely, and struggling to clean their northwest suburban duplex on their own.
Driscoll said she lives in Ohio, where she’s watched an “orderly” process there that slowly opened first to the oldest ages, then tiered down week by week.
“It feels like my parents are in the Hunger Games against 3 million people, many of whom are younger, less at risk and more computer savvy than they are,” she said.
32 unsolved crimes in Illinois
December 23, 1975 - Carol Rofstad
Carol Rofstad, who was 21 when she was killed, lived in Normal, IL while attending Illinois State University. She was found beaten unconscious about noon December 23, 1975, outside her sorority house at 602 S. Fell Street. The suspected murder weapon, an 18-inch piece of railroad tie, was found nearby. Rofstad wasn't found until roughly 12 hours after the attack. She died Christmas Eve as a result of head injuries.
Two men, one of whom carried a club, were seen between 10 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. on December 22, 1975. Both were white males and between the ages of 18 and 25.
At the time of the attack, most students had already left campus for the holiday break. Instead of returning to Elk Grove Village, though, Rofstad had stayed in the Twin Cities to work at a retail store. Money was found in her purse and there was no evidence of sexual assault. Two women, in the sorority house, neither saw nor heard anything unusual.
Anyone with information in this case can call the Normal Police Department at (309) 454-9526, or Crime Stoppers of McLean County at (309) 828-1111.
October 2,1976 - Unidentified Female
On October 2, 1976, a local farmer in unincorporated Seneca, IL, discovered the victim in a ditch along U.S. Route 6, 1/4 mile east of the LaSalle County line. The victim had died from a gun shot wound.
If anyone has any information, please contact Deputy Chief Coroner Brandon Johnson at The Grundy County Coroner's Office at 815-942-3792 or email: bjohnson@grundyco.org.
May 26, 1980 - Diana K. Smith
On May 26, 1980, Illinois State Police Investigations and the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office initiated a death investigation reference a white female (SMITH) found badly decomposed on the banks of the Rock River in Barstow, Illinois. Smith (Age 21) was last seen on May 20, 1980 leaving her house to go bowling in Rock Island.
Any persons associated with Smith, or who may have knowledge of her murder are encouraged to contact the Illinois State Police, Zone 2 Investigations at 815-632-4010, ext. 232.
March 30, 1984 - Lisa Ann Carnes
Lisa Carnes' body was found on March 30, 1984 in a field in rural Massac County near Macedonia Church Road and US Highway 45.
Anyone who has information that may be helpful in solving this crime is asked to contact Illinois State Police, Zone 7 Investigations at (618) 845-3740.
April 9, 1985 - Unidentified Male
On April 9, 1985, the Adams County Sheriff's Department was notified of the discovery of a deceased unidentified white male (approximately 20-30 years of age). The body was discovered by a private citizen. The body was located near an abandoned rock quarry on property rented by the Western IL Stone Company. This area is in the northwest portion of Adams County, IL (approximately 4 miles east of Meyer, IL) and is a rural area. The property was adjacent to County Road 0543E. Upon arrival officers of the ISP and Adams County Sheriff's Dept. observed the unidentified white male body which was partially covered. An autopsy was performed which concluded the cause of death was the result of multiple blunt trauma to the head and torso. The individual was found wearing "segefield" blue jeans, blue insulated underwear, gray socks (no shoes), a white printed t-shirt was located with the individual with the following printing "Captain Anderson's Restaurant Panama City Beach, FL." Investigators also noted a distinct tattoo on the victim's right forearm (a skeleton holding an inverted shotgun).
If anyone has any information regarding this case they can contact Illinois State Police, Zone 4 Investigations (217-285-2034) or the Adams County Sheriff's Department (217-227-2200).
May 20, 1986 - Kathleen A. Goebeler
On May 20, 1986, Illinois State Police (ISP) District 01 responded to an area of abandoned railroad tracks located on the south side of I-88, milepost 28.5, wherein a citizen had discovered the decomposed skeletal remains of a white female now identified as Kathleen A. Goebeler, DOB: 11-12-1956, 5'01", 105 pounds. Kathleen's maiden name is Johnson. Her last known address was Mckees Rocks, Pennsylvania, which is a suburb of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Kathleen was last seen between April 11th and 18th, 1986, in Mckees Rocks, Pennsylvania.
It is known that Goebeler would hitchhike as a means of transportation. Goebeler was known to have worked in strip clubs in the Pittsburgh, Pa. area, Atlantic City, New Jersey area and possibly the northwest West Virginia area.
Geographic information regarding the area wherein the female was found: I-88 is an east/west toll way which connects the Quad Cities with Chicago, Illinois (very rural in nature). This location was approximately 120 miles west of Chicago. At the time of death, I-88 was still Illinois Route 5, a four lane highway. The body was found approximately 45' south of the roadway across a barbed wire fence in a sparsely wooded area.
The photo included with this unsolved crime information is a reconstructed photo.
If you have any information please contact Illinois State Police, Zone 2 Investigations at 815-632-4012 or call Crimestoppers at 309/762-9500.
July 20, 1990 - Unidentified Female
On July 20, 1990, at 1:25 p.m., an unidentified, white female body, approximately 5'4"-5'6" tall and 120-130lbs. in weight, was found in a bean field approximately 40 feet north of Lebanon Road, 1/10th of a mile west of the Troy and O'Fallon Road in Jarvis Township, Collinsville, Illinois. The victim's death resulted from multiple cutting and stab wounds to the neck and torso; her fallopian tubes, uterus and ovaries were missing. Evidence of surgical removal could not be determined. No defensive wounds were found on the victim. The body appeared to have been placed at the site two to three days prior to discovery. An image of a heart shaped turquoise ring she was wearing at the time of her discovery is attached, as well as a photograph of a reconstructive sculpture and artist interpretive sketch of her possible appearance before death.
Anyone with any information regarding the identification of the unidentified victim is urged to contact Madison County Sheriff's Department at 618/692-0871 or call Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
October 4, 1990 - Robin Renea Abrams
Robin Renea Abrams was reported missing on October 4, 1990. Abrams was last seen at approximately 4:00 PM, in the area of Goodenow Road, in Beecher, Illinois. At the time of her disappearance, Abrams was 28 years old and was believed to be wearing a black leather jacket, a white, long sleeved, knit pullover, black patent leather shoes and a gold pinky ring. Abrams was also possibly carrying a small, light beige, patterned clutch purse. Abrams was last seen driving a Red 1989 Dodge Daytona Hatchback that was later recovered in Harvey, Illinois.
Anyone having information concerning the disappearance of Robin Renea Abrams should contact the Illinois State Police, Zone 3 Investigations Section at 815-726-6377
August 23, 1992 - Tammy J. Zywicki
On August 23, 1992, Tammy J. Zywicki departed Evanston, Illinois, for college in Grinnell, Iowa, where she was expected to arrive that evening. Later that day, Zywicki's car was found by an Illinois State Trooper and ticketed as being abandoned. On August 24, 1992, the vehicle was towed by the Illinois State Police. On that same evening, Zywicki's mother contacted the Illinois State Police and advised them that her daughter had not arrived at college. On September 1, 1992, Zywicki's body was located along Interstate Highway 44 (I-44) in rural Lawrence County, Missouri, which is located between Springfield and Joplin, Missouri. She had been stabbed to death.
Zywicki was reportedly last seen with her car, a 1985 Pontiac T100 with New Jersey license plates, on Interstate 80 at mile marker 83 in LaSalle County, Illinois, between 3:10 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. on August 23, 1992. It was also reported that a tractor/trailer was seen near Zywicki's vehicle during this time period. The driver of the tractor/trailer is described as a white male between 35 and 40 years of age, over six feet tall, with dark, bushy hair. Some of the victim's personal property is known to be missing, including a Cannon 35mm camera and a musical wrist watch with an umbrella on its face and it played a tune.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Illinois State Police, Zone 3 Investigations at (815) 726-6377.
January 27, 1993 - Unidentified Female
On January 27, 1993, the head of a white female was found in a wooded area in the Wayne Fitzgerald State Park in Jefferson County, Illinois. Postmortem examination revealed the victim had approximately shoulder length reddish-brown hair.
Analysis by the University of Illinois, Anthropology Department indicated the victim's age ranged between 30 to 50 years. Unusual skeletal characteristics of the skull and upper front cervical vertebrae indicate the victim suffered from chronic spasmodic torticollis or wryneck, a condition which causes stress on the muscles which are responsible for maintaining upright head posture. Evidence of a healed traumatic lesion on the skull suggests this condition may have been preceded by head trauma; this would have resulted in the victim maintaining a leftward tilt of the head.
Anyone with any information that would help identify this unidentified victim is urged to contact Illinois State Police, Zone 7 Investigations at 618-542-1137 or call Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
June 29, 1993 - Keith L Brown
On Feb. 3, 1993, the wife of Keith L. Brown 34, of Buckner reported her husband was missing. Brown's blue 1989 Plymouth hatchback, (IL. Reg. KWA682) was located two days later in a remote area near Crab Orchard Lake in Williamson County. On June 29,1993, Brown's skeletal remains were found in a hay field near Crab Orchard Lake by a farmer. Brown had been shot several times.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Illinois State Police, Zone 7 Investigations at (618)542-2171.
July 24, 1993 - Carmen Charneco
Carmen Charneco was found murdered on July 24, 1993 on Interstate 90 in Elgin, Illinois.
The Illinois State Police is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the apprehension of Edwin Acevedo Rodriguez, Male/Hispanic, 12/18/72. Rodriguez is a wanted fugitive who fled the Elgin area in July 1993 and is wanted for questioning in the death of Carmen Charneco. Rodriguez should be considered armed and dangerous. Rodriguez has a history of drugs and weapons and has been identified as a member of the street gang “Maniac Latin Disciples." Warrants for Parole Violation, Public Peace/Damage to Property/Mob Action, and Unlawful Flight to Avoid Confinement, have been issued for Rodriguez. Before any law enforcement action is taken, agencies should confirm the status of the warrants. The Illinois State Police will coordinate extradition proceedings if Rodriguez is apprehended anywhere. Rodriguez has relatives in and has been sighted in Brooklyn, Bronx, New York, New York and the areas surrounding Aguada, Aguadilla Puerto Rico. He was also sighted in Hialeah, Florida. Rodriguez is a Puerto Rican male, approximately 5 feet, 3 - 5 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. When last seen, his weight was approximately 132-150 pounds, but this description is dated. Rodriguez has several tattoos including ones on his left and right thighs, right arm, forearm, and shoulder. The attached photograph shows Rodriguez as he looked in 1993. No more recent information is available.
Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Illinois State Police, Zone 1 Investigations at 847-294-4314. Any request for a tip to be from an anonymous source will be honored.
August 5, 1994 - Sherry Lewis
On August 5, 1994, 30-year-old Sherry L. Lewis, a Decatur realtor, was found deceased in a Macon County residence that was for sale which she had an appointment to show.
Anyone with information regarding the Lewis murder should contact the Macon County Sheriff's Office at (217) 424-1337.
The family of Sherry Lewis is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder. Contact the Illinois State Police, Zone 5 Investigations at 815/844-1500 or call Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
October 10, 1994 - Jeffery W. Archer
Illinois State Police, District Chicago Investigations is seeking assistance regarding the death of Jeffery W. Archer. He was last seen leaving his 1990 Plymouth Voyager, Illinois Registration TU5880 on October 10, 1994, at approximately 5:00 p.m. in the area of 6900 South Wolf Road, Indian Head Park, Illinois. His body was recovered on October 16, 1994, from the Sanitary Shipping Canal, one mile east of Routes 83 and 171.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact ISP Zone 1 Investigations at (847) 608-3200 to provide any additional information.
August 13, 1995 - Phil Christensen
Phillip Christensen was found deceased on August 13, 1995 on Stouffer Road in rural Sterling, IL. An autopsy revealed he died of gunshot wounds. Christensen was a life-long resident of the Sterling-Rock Falls area and known to frequent many of the bars in that area. Many of Christensen's associates were interviewed at the time of his murder and some may have more information to offer.
Anyone with information regarding the murder of Phil Christensen is encouraged to contact the Illinois State police, Zone 2 Investigations at 815-632-4010, ext. 232.
November 1, 1995 - Shana M Jaros
The Illinois State Police, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and the Nokomis Police Department are seeking assistance regarding the homicide of Shana Marie Jaros, of Nokomis, Illinois.
Just before 7:00 a.m., on November 1, 1995, Jaros' deceased body was discovered in her apartment of one week at 527 South Maple, Nokomis, Illinois. A neighbor reported she heard a scuffle in Jaros's apartment at approximately 4:46 a.m. on November 1, 1995. The neighbor did not observe anyone leaving the victim's apartment immediately thereafter.
Jaros received more than 50 stab-cutting wounds from just above her breasts to her neck. Death resulted from massive blood loss.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Illinois State Police, Zone 6 Investigations at 217-324-2515, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-352-0136.
April 22, 1998 - Unidentified Male
On April 22, 1998, an unidentified male was found in a field near I-55 and Rt. 53 between the towns of Bolingbrook and Romeoville IL. He had been deceased for an estimated 2 to 5 years. He was wearing an extra large blue nylon Starter jacket, blue jeans and size 9 or 9 1/2 Nike shoes.
This person had a distinct overbite. Dental records are available for comparison. DNA profile has been established at the Illinois State Police Crime lab in Joliet IL, and is on file in CODIS.
The attached image is a facial/cranial reconstruction prepared by the FBI and is an approximation, not an exact replication, of the face and head.
Please contact Will County Coroner's Office at 815-727-8455.
April 25, 1998 - Jeremy "Chappy" Chappelear
On Saturday, April 25, 1998, at approximately 5:25 a.m., the body of 20-year- old Jeremy "Chappy" Chappelear was found on Buckeye Trail, 200 feet south of 4th Avenue, approximately 2.5 miles northeast of Donnellson, Illinois, by a fisherman en route to Coffeen Lake. Jeremy apparently died from being struck and/or run over by a vehicle.
Jeremy had last been seen around 2 a.m. (April 25, 1998) at a farmhouse party two miles away. Jeremy may have been making his 10-mile-walk home when killed.
If you have any information please contact Illinois State Police, Crash Reconstruction Unit at 618-542-1116, or Crime Stoppers 800/352-0136.
June 29, 1999 - Amy Warner
Amy Warner, a 23-year-old single mother of two, was killed June 29, 1999, in her home at 17 7th St. in Charleston, Illinois. No one has ever been charged with her stabbing death.
January 30, 2002 - Unidentified Female
On Wednesday, January 30, 2002, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the Illinois State Police responded to a complaint concerning the discovery of skeletal remains near mile marker 22 on Interstate 64. The complaint originated from workers of the Illinois Department of Transportation who were working in the vicinity and discovered the remains.
The skeletal remains were situated off the roadway on the east side of the Silver Creek overpass in rural Mascoutah, Illinois. At the direction of the St. Clair County Coroner’s office, the remains were transferred to St. Mary’s Hospital, East St. Louis, Illinois, where an autopsy was performed. The autopsy, performed by Dr. James Petterchak, revealed the following information: the deceased is believed to be an African-American female, approximately aged 20 to 30 years, with two rings on the left hand (one 14 ct. small gold band (size 7 1/4) and one costume style ring (size 6 ½) with a light blue colored tear shaped stone), wearing a black colored sleeveless one-piece Jason Matthews brand jumpsuit.
The autopsy could not determine the cause of the death and it is believed that the victim has been deceased for several months. Additional forensic examinations will be conducted to determine the identity of the woman.
Anyone with information concerning the identity of the victim or the circumstances surrounding her death are urged to contact Illinois State Police, Zone 6 Investigations at 618/346-3782, or Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
March 11, 2002 - Unidentified Female
On March 11, 2002, at approximately 1:57 p.m., the Illinois State Police responded to a complaint concerning the discovery of human skeletal remains near mile post 23 on Interstate 70 (eastbound) near Collinsville, Illinois. The complaint originated from workers of the Illinois Department of Transportation who were working in the vicinity and discovered the remains.
The remains were removed from the scene and transported to the Madison County Morgue in Edwardsville, Illinois, where an autopsy was conducted on March 12, 2002. The autopsy did not determine a cause of death, however further examination by forensic anthropologists revealed the following information: The skeletal remains are of a black female, approximately 5'1" to 5'6" in height (5'3" believed to the most accurate).
There is no estimate of weight, and the approximate age is between 24-30 years old. It is believed the remains have been at this location for approximately 4-6 months. The skeletal remains were almost completely intact and clad in a pair of gray colored Second Skins brand shorts (size: medium) with rhinestones and a red and white colored check flannel style Tommy Hilfiger button down man's style shirt (size: XL). In addition, a man's style "gold" nugget style ring with two glass stones was found with the remains. The ring originally held four stones in the setting. The ring was determined to be costume jewelry and is a size 7 1/4. Also found were two bracelets. The one bracelet is a metal hoop, approximately 3 inches in diameter, smooth on one side with a channel on the other side. A ring of black onyx beads on elastic string fits into the channel bracelet. The second bracelet is a combination of three separate bracelets. The second bracelet has numerous plastic beads (yellow, green, black, mauve, and brown) strung with thin elastic string that could be stretched. The three separate bracelets were gathered by a single, oval shaped metallic ring with a small hole at one end that appeared to be for the purpose of hanging a charm.
On June 18, 2002, the Illinois State Police released computer recreation images of a black female victim that was originally discovered on March 11, 2002. The images reflect how the victim may have looked prior to her death.
Anyone with information concerning the identity of the victim or the circumstances surrounding her death are urged to contact Illinois State Police, Zone 6 Investigations at 618/346-3782, or Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
March 28, 2002 - Unidentified Female
On Thursday, March 28, 2002, the Columbia Police Department along with the Major Case Squad began investigating the skeletal remains found on a creek bed on Route 3 near Gall Road in Columbia. Investigators located a green shirt with a large "M" and the word "Mavericks", in orange or yellow lettering, across the front of the shirt. The shirt also had two buttons at the top similar to a softball jersey. The shirt is an adult XL. Also at the scene were a pair of khaki colored size 3 "Chazzz Credentials" shorts.
A preliminary report by the Forensic Medical Investigator describes this person as a female, age 33 to 50, with African American ancestry, 5' 01" "give or take three inches", and believed to have children. The victim possibly had a scar across her forehead. Additional information will be available in the coming days.
The Medical Investigator believed the person has been deceased at least six months but no more than one year.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151 or or call Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
October 1, 2002 - Unidentified Female
The Illinois State Police, in cooperation with the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office and the Coroner’s Office, is seeking any information that may help identify the skeletal remains of a black female, which were found in October 2002 near the Will/Kankakee County Line, near Route 45. This reconstruction was done by a forensic artist, based on the remains. The woman was approximately 30-40 years old at the time of death and stood around 5 foot 3 inches tall. She is thought to have died in 2001. (The hairstyle and length is only an estimate.)
If you can provide any information about the possible identity of this person, or the circumstances of her death, please contact Illinois State Police, Zone 3 Investigations at (815) 698-2672. All information will be treated as confidential upon request.
March 26, 2003 - Dalton Mesarchik
On March 26, 2003, seven-year-old Streator resident Dalton Mesarchik was reported missing from the front yard of his home. The following day, Dalton's body was located in the Vermillion River. An intense, multi jurisdictional investigation ensued. Agents from the Streator Police Department, Livingston County Sheriff's Department, and Illinois State Police interviewed dozens of people and followed up on hundreds of leads in an attempt to identify the person responsible for Dalton's murder. Physical evidence from Dalton's body and the body recovery site was sent to the ISP Crime Lab for processing. View the press release announcing the Dalton Mesarchik Task Force.
Anyone with information of Dalton’s murder, the hammer used in the murder, or the location where Dalton’s body was found may contact: Illinois State Police - Dalton Mesarchik Task Force by telephone at 1-815-844-1500 (ext.2321) or email at daltonm@isp.state.il.us
May 26, 2003 - Unidentified Male
On May 30, 2003, the Illinois State Police began investigating a homicide in Brooklyn, IL. The vehicle and the victim were abandoned since Monday, May 26, 2003.
Victim believed to be a male/Hispanic, 18-25 years old, between 5'11" and 6', weighing 200-230 lbs. Clothing victim was wearing was a light blue or light green and white striped button up shirt, black jeans, black cowboy boots, and a black belt with silver attachments that resemble Southwestern Indian style jewelry. Sizes of the clothing are available. The jewelry the victim was wearing appears to be a good quality gold bracelet with the letters "ONO" raised and studded in diamonds. There is a flower on each side of "ONO" consisting of eight petals that are diamonds surrounding a center diamond. The victim was also wearing what appears to be a good quality large man's gold ring with a cluster of six diamonds surrounding a center diamond. Victim was wearing a silver Casio brand watch with digital numbers. The unidentified victim has a tattoo on the back of his right shoulder. Victim was found in the trunk of a red 1988 Dodge Dynasty with Kansas temporary tag.
Anyone with information concerning the identity of the victim or the circumstances surrounding his death are urged to contact Illinois State Police, Zone 6 Investigations at 618-346-3770 or call Crimestoppers at 1/800-371-TIPS(8477).
July 6, 2003 - Jone Knapton
On July 6, 2003, 47 year-old East Moline resident Jone Knapton was reported missing. Four days later, Jone's body was located in the Green River in rural Henry County. An intense, multi jurisdictional investigation ensued. Agents from the East Moline Police Department, Henry County Sheriff's Department, and Illinois State Police interviewed dozens of people and followed up on hundreds of leads in an attempt to identify the person responsible for Jone's murder.
Anyone having information concerning this case is urged to contact the Illinois State, Zone 2 Investigations at (309) 752-4915 or the Quad Cities Crime Stoppers: (309) 762-9500.
November 1, 2004 - LeAnne Taylor
LeAnne Taylor was last seen alive Thanksgiving weekend 2004. Her body was later found by IDOT workers on December 4, 2004, along Bypass 20 outside of Rockford, Illinois. A group of individuals familiar to Taylor have been identified. Some may be responsible for her death, or may have knowledge of her murder. Not all these individuals are associated with each other. The Illinois State Police is looking for people who knew Taylor and may have provided information in the past, but now have more to offer. Additionally, any individuals who did not come forward at the time of her death, but have information to offer, are encouraged to come forward now and speak with investigators.
Agents with the Illinois State Police, Zone 2 Investigations may be contacted at 815-632-4010, ext. 232.
January 6, 2005 - Unidentified Male
On January 6, 2005 at approximately 4 p.m., the body of a male white subject was recovered from the Illinois/Michigan Shipping Canal near Summit, Illinois. The subject is 5'9" in height, weighing 185 pounds between the ages of 50 and 60 years of age with balding brown hair and a mustache. At the time the subject was recovered, he was wearing a brown sweater, blue shirt, dark blue pants, a white t-shirt, and black size nine slip-on shoes. It is believed that the subject may have been homeless at the time.
Any person having information or questions are asked to contact Illinois State Police, Zone 1 Investigations at 847-294-4600. (Case # 05-10145DP)
April 5, 2007 - Barry Marcel Lowery
On Thursday, April 5, 2007 at approximately 5:20 a.m., Barry Marcel Lowery, was found shot to death inside his residence at 640 North 53rd Street in East St. Louis, Illinois.
Anyone with information about the murder of Lowery is asked to contact Illinois State Police, Zone 6 Investigations at (618) 346-3782 or St. Louis Regional CrimeStoppers (www.stlrcs.org) at (866) 371-TIPS (8477). CrimeStoppers will pay up to $1000 for anonymous information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
January 28, 2008 - Mark Prasse
Northwest of Paris, Illinois and southwest of Chrisman, Illinois, was the site of the double homicide of Mark Prasse of Chrisman and Ryan Riddell of Villa Grove, who were found by police on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2008. Police suspect the two friends, both 32 at the time of their deaths, may have been victims of a targeted killing.
Story from jg-tc.com: https://jg-tc.com/news/double-murder-pair-apparently-shot-to-death-found-in-rural/article_1c1015a3-1e13-5e0f-809e-4d60dafae611.html
The double homicide is being investigated by the Illinois State Police’s crime scene services and investigations units, the Edgar County Sheriff’s Department and the Edgar County Coroner’s office. Anyone with information relative to the incident is asked to contact the Edgar County Sheriff’s Department at 465-4166.
Janury 28, 2008 - Ryan Riddell
Northwest of Paris, Illinois and southwest of Chrisman, Illinois, was the site of the double homicide of Mark Prasse of Chrisman and Ryan Riddell of Villa Grove, who were found by police on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2008. Police suspect the two friends, both 32 at the time of their deaths, may have been victims of a targeted killing.
Story from jg-tc.com: https://jg-tc.com/news/double-murder-pair-apparently-shot-to-death-found-in-rural/article_1c1015a3-1e13-5e0f-809e-4d60dafae611.html
The double homicide is being investigated by the Illinois State Police’s crime scene services and investigations units, the Edgar County Sheriff’s Department and the Edgar County Coroner’s office. Anyone with information relative to the incident is asked to contact the Edgar County Sheriff’s Department at 465-4166.
June 3, 2010 - Thomas Moore
On Wednesday, June 30, 2010 at approximately 10:40 p.m., Thomas D. Moore, an O'Fallon, IL resident, was found shot to death in the roadway in the 5700 Block of Portland Place in Washington Park, Illinois. Two black males were observed fleeing the scene in Moore's vehicle, which was found burned a short time later in Washington Park.
Anyone with information about Moore's murder should contact Illinois State Police, Zone 6 Investigations at (618) 346-3759 or call Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).