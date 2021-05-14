Lawmakers propose reducing Illinois trailer fee after increasing it two years ago

Bourne argued the majority of the House supports reducing the trailer fees because her bill, House Bill 636, was co-sponsored by 62 members — enough to pass the bill. She was upset the bill was not considered in Zalewski's committee. Zalewski responded he needed to see a replacement for the lost revenue that would come with reducing the fee before he brought it up for consideration.

On Thursday, Poulos and Kevin Burke from the Illinois Asphalt Pavement Association proposed reducing the trailer fee to $36, but increasing the certificate of titles fee, which is a one-time fee vehicle owners pay on the title transfer of vehicles.

"It'll be critical for the state's recovery to have the thousands of projects funded by Rebuild Illinois and the tens of thousands of jobs created continue to move forward," Burke said.

Zalewski said he asked stakeholders like Poulos' and Burke's groups to come up with plans to reduce the fee, but ensure capital projects can continue to be funded.

Burke, who represents labor groups that have found additional projects from Rebuild Illinois, says the funds for those projects are critical and while reducing the fee makes sense, they need to consider how to replace the funds lost by reducing the fee.