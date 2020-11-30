Lawmakers seek additional hearings into LaSalle Veterans’ Home outbreak

The U.S. VA official’s report found specific examples of staff violating PPE protocols, such as staff wearing masks below their chins. That report also noted that staff who eventually tested positive had attended a Halloween party.

When Chapa LaVia was asked about the staff attending a Halloween party during last week’s hearing, she said that could not be substantiated and the information was based on “word of mouth.”

During last week’s hearing, IDVA Chief of Staff Anthony Kolbeck revealed that five employees at LaSalle continued to work at the home after being notified they tested positive, although they worked with residents who also already had tested positive.

Members of the House Veterans Affairs Committee, including Frese and Swanson, initially requested a hearing into the COVID-19 outbreak at LaSalle on Nov. 10, through a letter sent to Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, who chairs the committee.

According to Frese, members of the House Veterans Affairs Committee should have been allowed to participate in the Senate committee’s hearing last week but were not invited.

“We ask, at the very least, that we be part of the Senate hearing that may be coming up to follow up the one that was held last Monday,” Frese said.