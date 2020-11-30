Lawmakers seek additional hearings into LaSalle Veterans’ Home outbreak

SPRINGFIELD — Republican lawmakers on Monday renewed calls for a House Veterans’ Affairs Committee hearing into the cause of a coronavirus outbreak at the state-run veterans home in LaSalle where about 20% of the residents have died of COVID-19 related illnesses.
Reps. Randy Frese, R-Paloma, David Welter, R-Morris, and Dan Swanson, R-Alpha, held a virtual news conference Monday morning during which they demanded House members be included in a future hearing about the LaSalle Veterans’ Home outbreak.
The Illinois House Republicans’ news conference comes about a week after the state Senate Veterans Affairs Committee held a hearing into the outbreak that began on Nov. 1, and resulted in the deaths of at least 28 residents. There are 100 residents currently at the home.
Since the beginning of the outbreak, the veterans home has reported a total of 106 residents and 96 employees testing positive with COVID-19. As of Friday, 38 residents and 76 staff had recovered from the virus.
Sen. Paul Schimpf, R-Waterloo, a member of the Senate Veteran Affairs Committee, and Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, whose district includes the LaSalle home, also called for the next hearing into the LaSalle facility to be scheduled soon.
On Monday, Schimpf and Rezin sent a letter to the committee’s chairman, Sen. Tom Cullerton, D-Villa Park, requesting he “set the next hearing date within the next few weeks.”
Cullerton did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Last week, Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs Director Linda Chapa LaVia announced the acting inspector general from the Illinois Department of Human Services would conduct an independent investigation into the LaSalle outbreak.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he supported the independent investigation during his daily news conference Monday.
“If there's any failure of procedure or wrongdoing, then that should be brought to the forefront and people should be held accountable,” Pritzker said.
The IDVA also released two reports last week from two separate on-site visits at the LaSalle home — the first conducted by an official from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs on Nov. 12, and the other by an official from the Illinois Department of Public Health on Nov. 17.
The visit reports found issues that required immediate change, including replacing all non-alcohol-based hand sanitizers with alcohol-based sanitizers, performing COVID-19 tests for residents and staff twice weekly rather than once per week, and requiring staff to follow strict personal protective equipment guidelines.
The U.S. VA official’s report found specific examples of staff violating PPE protocols, such as staff wearing masks below their chins. That report also noted that staff who eventually tested positive had attended a Halloween party.
When Chapa LaVia was asked about the staff attending a Halloween party during last week’s hearing, she said that could not be substantiated and the information was based on “word of mouth.”
During last week’s hearing, IDVA Chief of Staff Anthony Kolbeck revealed that five employees at LaSalle continued to work at the home after being notified they tested positive, although they worked with residents who also already had tested positive.
Members of the House Veterans Affairs Committee, including Frese and Swanson, initially requested a hearing into the COVID-19 outbreak at LaSalle on Nov. 10, through a letter sent to Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, who chairs the committee.
According to Frese, members of the House Veterans Affairs Committee should have been allowed to participate in the Senate committee’s hearing last week but were not invited.
“We ask, at the very least, that we be part of the Senate hearing that may be coming up to follow up the one that was held last Monday,” Frese said.
While the Senate has approved procedures for conducting virtual hearings, the House has not. This means any House committee meeting must take place in-person at the Capitol, which the General Assembly has avoided due to the ongoing pandemic.
Welter, whose district includes the LaSalle Veterans Home, said members of the House Veterans Affairs Committee need a hearing “to find out what protocols were missed, what were dropped, and if there was additional help that they asked from the state that may not have been received.”
32 unsolved crimes in Illinois
All cases, names and descriptions are provided by the Illinois State Police website.
Visit https://www.isp.state.il.us/. If you have any information regarding the crimes listed, please contact the appropriate authorities, or send an e-mail to ISP.CRIMETIPS@illinois.gov. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact your local ISP District.
Carol Rofstad, who was 21 when she was killed, lived in Normal, IL while attending Illinois State University. She was found beaten unconscious…
On October 2, 1976, a local farmer in unincorporated Seneca, IL, discovered the victim in a ditch along U.S. Route 6, 1/4 mile east of the LaS…
On May 26, 1980, Illinois State Police Investigations and the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office initiated a death investigation reference a …
Lisa Carnes' body was found on March 30, 1984 in a field in rural Massac County near Macedonia Church Road and US Highway 45.
On April 9, 1985, the Adams County Sheriff's Department was notified of the discovery of a deceased unidentified white male (approximately 20-…
On May 20, 1986, Illinois State Police (ISP) District 01 responded to an area of abandoned railroad tracks located on the south side of I-88, …
On July 20, 1990, at 1:25 p.m., an unidentified, white female body, approximately 5'4"-5'6" tall and 120-130lbs. in weight, was found in a bea…
Robin Renea Abrams was reported missing on October 4, 1990. Abrams was last seen at approximately 4:00 PM, in the area of Goodenow Road, in Be…
On August 23, 1992, Tammy J. Zywicki departed Evanston, Illinois, for college in Grinnell, Iowa, where she was expected to arrive that evening…
On January 27, 1993, the head of a white female was found in a wooded area in the Wayne Fitzgerald State Park in Jefferson County, Illinois. P…
On Feb. 3, 1993, the wife of Keith L. Brown 34, of Buckner reported her husband was missing. Brown's blue 1989 Plymouth hatchback, (IL. Reg. K…
Carmen Charneco was found murdered on July 24, 1993 on Interstate 90 in Elgin, Illinois.
On August 5, 1994, 30-year-old Sherry L. Lewis, a Decatur realtor, was found deceased in a Macon County residence that was for sale which she …
Illinois State Police, District Chicago Investigations is seeking assistance regarding the death of Jeffery W. Archer. He was last seen leavin…
Phillip Christensen was found deceased on August 13, 1995 on Stouffer Road in rural Sterling, IL. An autopsy revealed he died of gunshot wound…
The Illinois State Police, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and the Nokomis Police Department are seeking assistance regarding the homicide…
On April 22, 1998, an unidentified male was found in a field near I-55 and Rt. 53 between the towns of Bolingbrook and Romeoville IL. He had b…
On Saturday, April 25, 1998, at approximately 5:25 a.m., the body of 20-year- old Jeremy "Chappy" Chappelear was found on Buckeye Trail, 200 f…
Amy Warner, a 23-year-old single mother of two, was killed June 29, 1999, in her home at 17 7th St. in Charleston, Illinois. No one has ever b…
On Wednesday, January 30, 2002, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the Illinois State Police responded to a complaint concerning the discovery of ske…
On March 11, 2002, at approximately 1:57 p.m., the Illinois State Police responded to a complaint concerning the discovery of human skeletal r…
On Thursday, March 28, 2002, the Columbia Police Department along with the Major Case Squad began investigating the skeletal remains found on …
The Illinois State Police, in cooperation with the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office and the Coroner’s Office, is seeking any information that …
On March 26, 2003, seven-year-old Streator resident Dalton Mesarchik was reported missing from the front yard of his home. The following day, …
On May 30, 2003, the Illinois State Police began investigating a homicide in Brooklyn, IL. The vehicle and the victim were abandoned since Mon…
On July 6, 2003, 47 year-old East Moline resident Jone Knapton was reported missing. Four days later, Jone's body was located in the Green Riv…
LeAnne Taylor was last seen alive Thanksgiving weekend 2004. Her body was later found by IDOT workers on December 4, 2004, along Bypass 20 out…
On January 6, 2005 at approximately 4 p.m., the body of a male white subject was recovered from the Illinois/Michigan Shipping Canal near Summ…
On Thursday, April 5, 2007 at approximately 5:20 a.m., Barry Marcel Lowery, was found shot to death inside his residence at 640 North 53rd Str…
Northwest of Paris, Illinois and southwest of Chrisman, Illinois, was the site of the double homicide of Mark Prasse of Chrisman and Ryan Ridd…
Northwest of Paris, Illinois and southwest of Chrisman, Illinois, was the site of the double homicide of Mark Prasse of Chrisman and Ryan Ridd…
On Wednesday, June 30, 2010 at approximately 10:40 p.m., Thomas D. Moore, an O'Fallon, IL resident, was found shot to death in the roadway in …
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.