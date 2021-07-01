Lawsuit accuses school district of discriminating against white teacher through race-based policies

A middle school drama teacher is suing Evanston/Skokie School District 65 for discrimination, saying its race-conscious training, policies and curriculum violate federal law through “conditioning individuals to see each other’s skin color first and foremost, then pitting different racial groups against each other.”

Stacy Deemar, who is white, says in her complaint the district has used teacher training sessions to segregate and impugn white people, calling them inherently racist and privileged, and has compelled teachers to pass on those lessons to children.

“Fostering racial identities, promoting the idea that they are in conflict, and perpetuating divisive stereotypes pits teachers and children against one another based on the color of their skin,” the lawsuit says. " … They teach them that their whole identity comes from the color of their skin. They teach them to hate each other. They teach them not only how to be racist, but that they should be racist.”

A district spokeswoman said administrators have not been served with a copy of the lawsuit — it was filed Tuesday in federal court — and had no comment.

The lawsuit is the latest broadside against educational policies that address racism and inequity, often lumped under the inaccurate label “critical race theory.” Parents in some districts have jammed school board meetings to protest the concept, even when administrators say it’s not part of their curriculum.

District 65, which serves a deep blue corner of the North Shore, is upfront about its race-conscious policies, saying on its website that it is aiming for “the elimination of bias, particularly racism and cultural bias, as factors affecting student achievement and learning experiences.”

But the lawsuit claims the district’s pursuit of equity has tilted into unlawful discrimination.

The complaint says the district’s anti-racist training requires teachers “to accept that white individuals are loud, authoritative … (and) controlling” and “to understand, ‘To be less white is to be less racially oppressive.’”

“If teachers oppose, question, or ‘disengage’ from those teachings, District 65 blatantly calls them ‘racist,’” the lawsuit says.

Such stances also infuse the curriculum, according to the lawsuit, including a children’s book that says, “Racism is a white person’s problem and we are all caught up in it.”

Deemar says the district has discriminated against her and created a hostile work environment through segregated staff meetings and race-based policies. She seeks to have the district “remedy the effects of the unconstitutional, illegal, discriminatory conduct” alleged in the lawsuit.

Yoli Joseph, president of the Evanston/Skokie PTA Council, said the lawsuit’s claims sound like they stem from personal discomfort with the “unpacking work” needed to combat racism.

“Their fragility, their emotional response to being asked to look at something that historically has not been asked of them, has been an uncomfortable experience,” she said. “But I know so many people in the district who are so incredibly supportive of this work that it’s really unfair to center (a negative view).”

Deemer is being represented by the Georgia-based Southeastern Legal Foundation, which takes on conservative causes across the country. General counsel Kimberly Hermann said it has moved from college free speech issues to the K-12 level in conjunction with Christopher Rufo, an activist and filmmaker who has popularized the fight against educational polices he says reflect critical race theory.

Responding to Rufo’s Twitter posts about the lawsuit Wednesday, Hermann tweeted that more litigation is on the way.

“The fight for the American Republic is in our schools,” she wrote. “This is the first of a series of lawsuits coming from (the foundation) to stop public schools’ discriminatory race-based programming.”

