Legislation aims to make sure tenants in affordable housing can keep pets

A new Illinois state law looks to make sure dog and cat owners in affordable housing can keep their pets.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker last week signed into law Senate Bill 154, which prevents landlords from enacting policies that prohibit pets of a specific breed, size or weight, which addresses a problem for many renters who face giving away an animal, or surrendering it to a shelter, to live in affordable housing, according to the office of state Sen. Linda Holmes, D-Aurora.

Holmes, the Senate assistant majority leader, sponsored the bill, which was previously passed by both houses of the legislature. It will become law Jan. 1, 2022.

According to Holmes, some 81 million American households now share their homes with 173 million dogs and cats.

"Regardless of their income, people love their pets and view them as members of the family," she said. "Affordable housing should be accessible for all types of people, and that includes people with pets."

The legislation applies to units funded under the Illinois Housing Development Authority Trust Fund. It will allow tenants to keep two cats or a dog, regardless of breed, size or weight, in their residence.

In Illinois, pre-pandemic data shows that up to 38% of the dogs and cats surrendered to Illinois animal shelters are surrendered simply because of housing issues, officials in Holmes' office said.

Landlords are still allowed to enforce policies related to sanitation, vaccination and registration of tenants' pets under the new law. The bill also says a housing provider won't be liable for injuries caused by a tenant's pet, except in cases of willful and wanton misconduct.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0