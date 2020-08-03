Legislator calls on Illinois state Rep. John Cabello to step down after Facebook comments

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROCKFORD -- Several local leaders are denouncing comments made by state GOP Rep. John Cabello on social media over the weekend, and one is suggesting that he find a different line of work.

Rep. Maurice West, D-Rockford, called his fellow lawmaker's remarks "abhorrent" and divisive.

"Our city is extremely divided right now. This is the time for Cabello and I to come together to unify the city of Rockford," West said. "Unfortunately, with five abhorrent words Rep. Cabello chose to promote fear, hate and division. If he refuses to lead through unity, then I have five new words: It's time to step down."

The five words West is referring to are "not yet but be ready."

Cabello, who represents Loves Park, Machesney Park and a large portion of Rockford's east side in the Illinois House and also works as a Rockford police detective, posted those words as a response to a question about whether it's "time to lock and load."

The post thanks Cabello for "doing what your constituents want" and goes on to ask "Now is it time to lock and load?" which often is used as slang for having a weapon ready to be fired.