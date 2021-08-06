Lightfoot announces new neighborhood violence response strategy modeled after coronavirus efforts

Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday announced a plan to use collaborative approaches learned during the COVID-19 pandemic to tackle Chicago’s violence problem at the neighborhood level.

Lightfoot appeared in the West Side’s North Lawndale neighborhood to open the city’s first “Community Safety Coordination Center.”

The center is meant to help government and community members work together to solve challenging violence using a “whole of government approach,” Lightfoot said.

“This pandemic has forced us to come to terms with ways our city simply wasn’t working for everyone,” the mayor said.

That same reckoning will now be applied to dealing with systemic inequities, officials said, such as the lack of quality housing, health care and social services. Those issues have hit Chicago neighborhoods struggling with the coronavirus and violent crime alike.

City initiatives dealing with community safety, health and well-being, and violence interruption will all be housed in the coordination center, helping facilitate cooperation, the mayor said.

Lightfoot also promised a “data-based approach” to combating gun violence and gender-based violence in particular.

Sign up for The Spin to get the top stories in politics delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons.

“And what does the data tell us? It tells us we need to maintain our focus on Black and brown children, and young adults,” she said.

Lightfoot’s announcement comes as data being compiled by the University of Chicago Crime Lab shows Chicago’s most vulnerable neighborhoods are bearing far more than their share of the city’s recent spike in violence.

And the disparity has gotten worse.

According to the crime lab, the 2020 per capita homicide rate in the four most violent Chicago police districts was 119 per 100,000 residents, compared with 87 per 100,000 residents in 1991, a year often considered one of the most violent years in Chicago history.

In the city’s four safest districts, it was 4.6 victims per 100,000 in 2020, compared with 6.5 in 1991 — which means those districts got safer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0