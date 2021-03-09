Lightfoot defends decision to limit United Center mass vaccination site to Chicago residents

“FEMA came late in the game here and decided they wanted to change things,” Pritzker said. “And it took a little while for the city of Chicago, FEMA and the state to come to some understanding of what the best way to move forward was.”

Appointments made before 4 p.m. Sunday by people under 65 with underlying health conditions, who are eligible for a shot under state rules but not under the city’s policy, were canceled. Anyone who is still eligible to be vaccinated at the United Center under the new rules but had an appointment canceled should contact the city, Pritzker said.

Illinois public health officials said another 29,564 coronavirus vaccinations were administered in Illinois Sunday. That’s the lowest daily count since 13,433 doses were given Feb. 20.

Sunday’s vaccinations brought the statewide total to 3,387,778. The number of Illinois residents who have been fully vaccinated — receiving both of the required shots — reached 1,152,020, or 9.04% of the total population, state officials said.

Over the past seven days, the state averaged 90,135 vaccines administered daily.