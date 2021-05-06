Lightfoot pledged to add audio signals at street crossings for blind pedestrians. Two years later, changes have come to only 7 sites.

“We are concerned about the serious lack of accessibility to safe intersection crossings for Chicagoans who are blind, have low vision, or are deaf-blind,” said John R. Lausch, Jr., U.S. attorney Northern District of Illinois, in a news release announcing the DOJ’s intervention.

Blind and low-vision Chicagoans who spoke to the Tribune said the city should add more accessible signals, but cited the importance of the locations being chosen with input from the blind community. Many said cities don’t need to put accessible signals at every intersection — rather, a targeted approach that installs them at more complex intersections is the best way forward.

“Frankly, I do believe the city of Chicago should have some additional (signals) with the input of the disability community,” said Patti Chang, second vice president of the National Federation of the Blind of Illinois. “Sometimes cities and organizations place them where engineers think. They don’t live my life.”

Chang noted that blind people commute throughout the city every day, listening to traffic patterns to know when it is safe to cross. She added that sites that need accessible signals are often intersections near sources of noise, like highways, that may obscure some of the relevant traffic sounds.