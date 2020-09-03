Lightfoot reacts to Trump threat to cut federal funding for cities

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday ripped the latest White House threat to cut federal funding for Democratic-run big cities, saying on social media that if President Donald Trump “wanted ‘law and order,’ he’d start with the White House.”
“1,000 people die daily from his failure on the pandemic. Instead of taking ownership, he chooses to play politics with lives,” she added in a tweet.
Lightfoot’s comments followed a memo issued by the Trump administration threatening to cut funding for New York City, Portland, Seattle and Washington D.C. over what he said was lawlessness in those cities.
Any move by Trump to strip cities of federal dollars would likely be challenged in court. Under former Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Chicago successfully sued Trump over federal funds he withheld due to the city’s sanctuary policies for immigrants.
As he campaigns for re-election, Trump has sought to rally his base by criticizing big cities over protests, crime and looting.
Lightfoot has similarly reveled in criticizing Trump and has also clashed with White House advisor and Trump daughter Ivanka Trump, as well as her husband, Jared Kushner.
Lightfoot’s comments Thursday marked the latest exchange between Chicago’s mayor and Trump. Lightfoot in May responded to Trump tweeting a message that included, “When the looting starts, the shooting starts” in reply to rioting in Minneapolis and elsewhere following Floyd’s death by accusing the president of destabilizing the country and using a thinly veiled profanity.
“He wants to show failures on the part of Democratic local leaders, to throw red meat to his base,” Lightfoot said at the time. “His goal is to polarize, to destabilize local government and inflame racist urges. We can absolutely not let him prevail. And I will code what I really want to say to Donald Trump. It’s two words. It begins with F and it ends with U.”
Trump has made Chicago violence a frequent target of criticism as president.
In July, Trump began sending federal agents with a variety of departments to Chicago as part of Operation Legend -- an anti-violence program the mayor said she supports, so long as it’s being supervised locally by U.S. Attorney John Lausch.
But, Lightfoot has said she eyes the assistance skeptically and has cast doubt on the sincerity of Trump’s desire to help.
