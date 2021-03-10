Lightfoot warns Chicago alderman not to produce wish lists

CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot warned the city’s aldermen on Wednesday not to produce wish lists now that Congress has passed a COVID-19 relief package that will send nearly $2 billion to the city.

The $1.9 trillion package passed Wednesday by the U.S. House and headed for President Joe Biden’s desk is expected to deliver about $7.5 billion to state government and about $6 billion for local government.

Lightfoot said the money headed to Chicago will have strings attached to how it can be spent.

“So I want to disabuse people out there and my colleagues in the City Council,” Lightfoot said. "This is not $1.9 trillion of a slush fund that we can use every way that we can.”

Lightfoot said she expects the city will get money to help with the cost of vaccinating city residents and to address affordable housing and homelessness. She says although the city is likely to also get relief funds next year, it won’t be able to use it to reduce taxes or bankroll city employee pensions.