Lincoln Library, Illinois State Museum to reopen amid improving COVID-19 statistics

Lincoln Library will reopen its doors for limited services on Wednesday, and the Illinois State Museum will reopen Tuesday, all because of encouraging statistics that measure the spread and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said Friday.

Springfield's public library, 326 S. Seventh St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday for browsing and checkouts and walk-in computer appointments. Desks will be staffed for reference, computer help, reader services, cardholder services and youth services.

The library previously was open only for computer appointments and for curbside service, which had been offered 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Curbside service still will be offered Wednesday and beyond, but not on Saturdays, according to Summer Griffith, the library's public engagement manager.

Limited work table space and study rooms will be available, as well as print, fax, copy and notary service. No in-person programming or meeting rooms will be available.

Masks will be required at all times.