Lincoln library offers free ticket with proof of vaccination
Lincoln library offers free ticket with proof of vaccination

SPRINGFIELD — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is offering free admission to people vaccinated against COVID-19.

Officials at the museum in Springfield announced this week that the offer is good throughout May and June. Anyone who has received at least one shot is eligible to get a free ticket at the museum's website.

"Vaccination is key to beating this disease, keeping everyone healthy and returning to normal in America," said Melissa Coultas, acting executive director of the museum. "If we can help by offering a little extra incentive, then we're happy to do so."

People claiming a free ticket will have to show a vaccination card at the museum.

Admission is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors or students and $10 for military personnel. There is no charge for kids younger than 5 and a $6 fee for children between the ages of 5 and 15.

Visitors to the museum must wear a mask. The museum also limits the number of people inside.

