 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical top story

Lincoln Presidential Library partners with Illinois State Fair for activities, discounted admission

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will be joining the Illinois State Fair festivities and offering half-price admission to the museum during the fair from Aug. 13 to 22.

The special admission prices will be $7 for adults, $6 for seniors and students, $5 for military members, $3 for children ages 5 to 15 and free for children younger than 5. The lower prices are available to anyone, whether they attend the fair or not.

The ALPLM will also offer activities in the Orr Building at the fair, including prize giveaways for children and showing how telegraphs helped win the Civil War. At the Governor's Tent, attendees can take their picture with a life-sized Abraham Lincoln cut-out and pick up goodies including Lincoln guitar picks and souvenir fans. The ALPLM will team up with Looking for Lincoln to bring Abraham Lincoln to all corners of the fairgrounds where visitors can chat with him.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

We're seeing an alarming jump in COVID cases among teens and children in the U.S. Almost 72,000 young Americans caught COVID last week alone, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. That's an 84% jump from the week before. And five times higher, than the end of June. It's all happening right as the new school year gets ready to start. "We aren't out of the woods yet. But if we get vaccinated, and if we keep using science-based prevention strategies, we can be. We cannot let mask fatigue, pride, or politics get in the way of doing what is right for our students," said Education Secretary Miguel Cardona. "Our children should not have to compromise any more of their educational experiences or time in school due to increases in community spread."Cardona emphasized the importance of getting kids back in the classroom this fall. Being there "safely" is also key. Just 10 states are requiring masks in class Illinois is the latest   while eight others say no mandates are allowed. The rest fall somewhere in between leaving it up to local districts to decide. 

First Lady MK Pritzker's tent will be the site of a wide-ranging display on the state's agricultural history. The ALPLM will be contributing information and images.

Visit PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov for more information.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: More than 400 species of bees make their home in Illinois

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News