Lincoln Presidential Library partners with Illinois State Fair for activities, discounted admission

SPRINGFIELD — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will be joining the Illinois State Fair festivities and offering half-price admission to the museum during the fair from Aug. 13 to 22.

The special admission prices will be $7 for adults, $6 for seniors and students, $5 for military members, $3 for children ages 5 to 15 and free for children younger than 5. The lower prices are available to anyone, whether they attend the fair or not.

The ALPLM will also offer activities in the Orr Building at the fair, including prize giveaways for children and showing how telegraphs helped win the Civil War. At the Governor's Tent, attendees can take their picture with a life-sized Abraham Lincoln cut-out and pick up goodies including Lincoln guitar picks and souvenir fans. The ALPLM will team up with Looking for Lincoln to bring Abraham Lincoln to all corners of the fairgrounds where visitors can chat with him.

First Lady MK Pritzker's tent will be the site of a wide-ranging display on the state's agricultural history. The ALPLM will be contributing information and images.

Visit PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov for more information.

