Lion habitat renovation moves forward at Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo

CHICAGO — Officials at Lincoln Park Zoo hope a $41 million renovation will make the former lion house into the new centerpiece of the facility.
The Pepper Family Wildlife Center is slated to open to the public later this fall, according to zoo officials, but an exact date hasn't been announced. The Chicago Tribune reports that the lions' new habitat will provide twice as much space, including trees and elevated rocks for climbing.
A pride of four lions — a male and three females — have not arrived at the zoo yet.
Curator of Mammals Mike Murray says a key feature is a zipline system to deliver food, encouraging the lions to chase and "hunt" it.
Severe thunderstorms struck Chicago on June 26, with tornado sirens marking major danger to the public.
The renovation began in December 2019.
The space also will include habitats for Canada lynx, snow leopard and red panda.
9 films set or filmed in Illinois (but not Chicago)
'Grandview U.S.A.'
The 1984 Jamie Lee Curtis, Patrick Swayze and C. Thomas Howell movie was filmed in Pontiac.
'Groundhog Day'
The 1993 film starring Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell was filmed mainly in
Woodstock, Illinois, which stood in for Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.
'Lincoln'
Obviously.
The Pantagraph Archives
'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation'
The 1989 film takes place in an anonymous Illinois suburb. The 1983 precursor also features shots of the state.
Courtesy photo
'Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird'
At the movies
Films set or filmed in Illinois (but not Chicago)
Associated Press
'The Founder'
The 2016 film starring Michael Keaton about Ray Kroc and the origins of McDonald's was set in Illinois, where the company is based.
John Shearer, Associated Press
'The Fugitive'
The 1993 film has
Dr. Richard Kimble heading to an Illinois prison for killing his wife.
The Associated Press
The John Hughes collection
The prolific John Hughes set many of his of films in suburban Chicago, including "Home Alone," "Breakfast Club," "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," "Sixteen Candles," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," "She's Having a Baby," and "Uncle Buck."
File photo
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!