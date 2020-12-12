Lipinski has concerns about future of the Democratic Party

In general, Lipinski said the political polarization in the country is a concern. He sees it as an impediment to solving big issues like climate change and increasing automation endangering jobs.

“Right now there’s just not a whole lot getting done with the gridlock,” he said. “Our country is divided. How does that change? It’s going to be very difficult.”

Still, he praised President-elect Joe Biden as the right person to try to break that gridlock, though Lipinski said it’s not easy to bridge the divide.

He’s also been more vocal about the ideological differences within his own party which have erupted since the 2020 election yielded somewhat disappointing results for Democrats down ballot.

On Nov. 4, Lipinski tweeted, “This should have been a #BlueWave! Yet, many voters still saw #GOP as better choice. (The Democratic) Party has alienated many by lurching left & shrinking tent. This need to change!”