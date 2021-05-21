Lobbyist in ComEd case says evidence against him is lacking

The company admitted that top executives, including Pramaggiore, had conspired with McClain to make off-the-books payments to lobbyists and consultants who were close to Madigan’s political operation to attempt to influence him regarding ComEd’s legislative agenda. Madigan has not been charged in the case and has denied wrongdoing. He has said he did not agree to such an arrangement and would have stopped it if he had known about it.

In the filing Thursday, Doherty argued the charges against him were flawed because prosecutors are applying criminal statutes too broadly.

In particular, the indictment was brought against Doherty without presenting evidence to the grand jury that the ComEd jobs, internships going to families in the Madigan-controlled 13th Ward and a seat on ComEd’s board of directors were indeed bribes, according to the Doherty motion filed by Michael Gillespie and Gabrielle Sansonetti.

The motion said “no prosecution should be commenced where the alleged corrupt transaction involves a bona fide job in the usual course of business.”