Logan Correctional Center: 4 staff members, 1 inmate have tested positive for COVID-19
Logan Correctional Center: 4 staff members, 1 inmate have tested positive for COVID-19

Logan Correctional Center - File

This undated file photo shows the Logan Correctional Center administration building in Lincoln.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO

LINCOLN — Four staff members and one inmate at Logan Correctional Center have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections on Tuesday. 

The department is posting a running tally of staff and inmates who have tested positive at facilities throughout the state. It does not provide details about the patients' conditions or treatment. 

Visits to all prisons in Illinois were suspended March 14. Staff members are screened, with their temperatures checked, before reporting to work, and they are given protective equipment to wear during their shifts, IDOC said. 

Gov. J.B. Prtizker has said the state is doing all it can to release prison inmates early to mitigate the spread of the disease. 

