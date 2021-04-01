Long hours, strained resources and emotional overload: How the Cook County medical examiner’s office handled 10,000 COVID-related deaths

“Many people, especially elderly people, would just say point-blank: I’m not coming to do anything in person. I let them do what they need to do, and I appreciated and respected them letting me know,” she said. “I would let them know that if they wanted the cremation, all remains come back to my office and I’ll hold them for one year. I’ll still have people saying I’m not coming to pick them up in a year, we do have families that will do that. And for those, we do an indigent burial two or three times a year.”

In 2020, Derevyanny had to invent a range of new processes, coming up with a way to track COVID-19 deaths internally and ways to disseminate that information to the media and the public.

Derevyanny also credited various agencies in helping to create a plan as early as January 2020, especially the county’s emergency management department.

“We were looking around the country, we were seeing what was happening. We had no idea how many cases we’d have, let alone how many deaths we would have,” Derevyanny said. “And we knew we needed to be prepared for any eventuality. Our hope was that we would put all of these plans into place and we wouldn’t have to use any of them. That really would be the ideal that somehow, miraculously that this virus would skip us.