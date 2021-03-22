Long-time Illinois gay rights activist Carmichael 'opened doors, found collaborators'

"Buff opened doors to me in the LGBTQ community," said Woulfe, the pastor of the Abraham Lincoln Unitarian Universalist Church, which Carmichael joined in 2014. "He delighted in finding collaborators and people to work with to build what he considered a more just and more loving world."

Woulfe had visited Carmichael through his illness the last several months. He was also with Carmichael when his husband, Jerry Dean Bowman, died in 2017.

"It was a powerful moment for us to pass through together," Woulfe remembered Sunday.

Bob Croteau, also a long-time board member of Fifth Street Renaissance/SARA Center, designed the 40-foot-by-40-foot AIDS memorial, which features an obelisk made out of Cor-Ten steel in the center, topped by a Darren Miller-designed and constructed wind sculpture.

Croteau said it was Carmichael's idea for the labyrinth, composed of some 1,600 stone patio bricks, alternating between red and gray colors.

"He really was a champion of social justice," Croteau said of Carmichael Sunday. "He was doing a Course on Miracles at the UU congregation. Sometimes there were only two other people there, sometimes a lot more, but he was always showing.

"The world is run by those who show up."