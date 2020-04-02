Long wait for COVID-19 test result causes frustration, angst

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

When he was tested in Springfield for the COVID-19 virus, Curtis Carey knew he needed to stay away from other people for a period of time.

"There was a pamphlet that they gave me that said two to three days, (for test results) and I think they verbally told me three to four days was the expected turnaround time," he said.

But Carey, 42, a Springfield native, St. Louis resident and chemist at the Kincaid Power Station in Christian County, ended up spending a sometimes frustrating 12 days to get word he did not have the virus.

"I almost wish I had gotten it and had mild symptoms and survived," he said, because he would have built up resistance to the disease. "But I was relieved to actually get the results and be able to go home."

As of Wednesday, Carey was one of 503 people who have been tested for COVID-19 in Sangamon County. His experience was an example of the angst some people have faced while awaiting word on whether they have the disease for which there is no vaccine. Results for most of the 402 people tested so far have been negative for the virus. Seventeen have tested positive which includes two deaths. There were 84 patients awaiting test results.